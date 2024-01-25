Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Covid inquiry, Toy Show the Musical, rise in cocaine seizures, a 2,000-year-old body and dormont interest rates made headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

vote this way The booklet that will be distributed by the Electoral Commission with details of the upcoming referendums. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

INTERNATIONAL

PA Darya Trepova has been sentenced to jail for 27 years today at a court in St Petersburg, Russia. PA PA

#UKRAINE: Zelensky called for an inquiry after Kyiv accused of downing plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners.

#JAPAN: Japanese court sentenced a man to death for arson attack at anime studio that killed 36.

#FRANKFURT: ECB said it will keep interest rates at 4%, with goal of returning inflation to 2% over time.

#RUSSIA: Russian court sentenced a woman to 27 years over bomb that killed pro-war blogger.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Nottingham killer who stabbed three people, including Grace O’Malley-Kumar, was sentenced to indefinite detention in hospital.

PARTING SHOT

PSNI BOG BODY The remains of a body found in a bog in Derry today. PSNI PSNI

Human remains from over 2,000 years ago were discovered in a bog in Bellaghy, Co Derry today.

An excavation has determined that the partially-preserved body was likely of a male aged between 13 and 17.

Image 5 - kidney A kidney found at the bog in Bellaghy, Derry. PSNI PSNI

The investigation first uncovered a tibia and fibula and a humerus, as well as an ulna and radius bone of a lower left leg and right arm respectively.

Further excavation revealed more bones in the area belonging to the same individual, including a lower left arm and a left femur, which were protruding from the ground.

excevators Excavators in Bellaghy, Derry. PSNI PSNI

Finger bones and fingernails were also found.

You can read the full story here.

