Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Parnell Square accused was back in court as judge heard of the ‘seriousness and complexity‘ of case.
- Ireland has ‘once in a generation’ chance to decriminalise personal drug use, Paul Reid said.
- A probe into RTÉ’s Toy Show the Musical found sponsorship was overstated by €75,000.
- The future of St John of God’s care facilities are in limbo as the charity faces ongoing financial crisis.
- Academic staff voted for industrial action over dispute at technological universities.
- A cabinet subcommittee met to discuss longer-term plan to accommodate asylum seekers.
- Ireland’s Covid-19 inquiry will involve a ‘no-blame‘ approach.
- Ryanair revealed it purchased 25 homes for cabin crew staff in Swords housing estate.
- Revenue saw a ‘significant’ rise in Irish cocaine seizures while Europe shifts focus in heroin trade.
- Extreme weather events show Ireland’s vulnerability to climate change, report says.
- A bog body discovered in Derry today is believed to be over 2,000 years old.
- Nearly 33,000 homes delivered last year, uncertainty remains over social and affordable targets.
- Ireland was found guilty of failing to ensure safe drinking water by EU court.
- Voters were warned to know fact from opinion as Electoral Commission kick starts referendum campaigns.
- Social Protection Minister published the Bill reforming child maintenance to benefit lone parents.
- Bus and rail fare increases in Cavan, Wicklow, Kildare and Meath were slammed by TDs.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: Zelensky called for an inquiry after Kyiv accused of downing plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners.
#JAPAN: Japanese court sentenced a man to death for arson attack at anime studio that killed 36.
#FRANKFURT: ECB said it will keep interest rates at 4%, with goal of returning inflation to 2% over time.
#RUSSIA: Russian court sentenced a woman to 27 years over bomb that killed pro-war blogger.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Nottingham killer who stabbed three people, including Grace O’Malley-Kumar, was sentenced to indefinite detention in hospital.
PARTING SHOT
Human remains from over 2,000 years ago were discovered in a bog in Bellaghy, Co Derry today.
An excavation has determined that the partially-preserved body was likely of a male aged between 13 and 17.
The investigation first uncovered a tibia and fibula and a humerus, as well as an ulna and radius bone of a lower left leg and right arm respectively.
Further excavation revealed more bones in the area belonging to the same individual, including a lower left arm and a left femur, which were protruding from the ground.
Finger bones and fingernails were also found.
You can read the full story here.
