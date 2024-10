NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins today gave a posthumous Presidential pardon to two men who were wrongly convicted of murder and executed in 1883 in Co Kerry. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Spain has declared three days of mourning following the death of 95 people in disastrous floods in the south and east of the country. Alamy Alamy

#SPAIN: 95 people have tragically died after disastrous floods hit southern and eastern Spain. The State has declared three days of mourning in remembrance

#US ELECTION: Kamala Harris distanced herself from US President Joe Biden after his ‘garbage’ comments

#LONDON: UK Labour’s new Budget hikes employer tax, borrowing and public service spending

#GEORGIA: Prosecutors in Georgia launched investigation into alleged ‘falsification’ of elections

PARTING SHOT

A town in England is burning this effigy of Ticketmaster over the Oasis tour ‘fiasco’. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kent, in England, will on Sunday burn down an effigy of Ticketmaster, the ticket-selling website, after the Oasis tour fiasco earlier this year.

Andrea Deans, one of the creators of the giant effigy, said the organisers wanted to remind attendants, which there could be up to 500 this year, that politicians are not the only ones subject to effigies.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former Prime Minister Liz Truss and former US President Donald Trump have previously appeared as the effigy for the annual event in the past.

“The Ticketmaster ticket fiasco has affected a lot of different age groups, such is the appeal of Oasis, and I know many fans were very unhappy… when they discovered the price of the tickets,” Deans said.

You can read the full story, and see the pictures if the effigy, here.