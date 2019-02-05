Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Nearly 40,000 nurses and midwives engaged in a second day of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and retention issues.
- Garda Keith Harrison, who gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal, secured a High Court order halting an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.
- Actor Liam Neeson said he is “not racist” following controversial comments he made in an interview.
- Patrick Quirke, who is accused of murdering his alleged love rival, knew of the existence of the tank where Bobby Ryan’s body was found, a trial heard.
- Pressure is mounting on the government to clarify who knew what and when about the massive overspend on the new children’s hospital, the cost of which may top €2 billion.
- Twenty-three addresses in 11 counties were searched by gardaí investigating the possession and distribution of images of child sexual abuse.
- Tyson Fury’s planned appearance in Dublin was cancelled after someone threatened to turn the event into a “repeat of the Regency (shooting)”.
- The government agreed to set up a scoping inquiry into the hit-and-run death of Shane O’Farrell.
- Michael Shine, the retired surgeon accused of groping boys in his care, told a jury he has “senile dementia“.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement and against a hard border returning between the North and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit.
#FRANCE: At least 10 people died and 30 were injured in a fire at an apartment block in Paris that police suspect was deliberately started by a female resident.
#UK: Four children died in a house fire in Staffordshire in England.
#SPAIN: Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors, but will pay a fine of close to €2 million.
PARTING SHOT
Eight in 10 people support the continued strike action of nurses and midwives, including many gardaí – some of whom brought pizza to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin this evening to show their appreciation for the work they do.
