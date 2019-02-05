Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nurses Cara Gallagher and Lisa Carroll from the INMO trade union on the picket line outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Milli Gunn from Essex with her dog Emma, one of the finalists for the prestigious Crufts dog hero competition, Friends for Life 2019, pictured in London today. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement and against a hard border returning between the North and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit.

#FRANCE: At least 10 people died and 30 were injured in a fire at an apartment block in Paris that police suspect was deliberately started by a female resident.

#UK: Four children died in a house fire in Staffordshire in England.

#SPAIN: Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors, but will pay a fine of close to €2 million.

PARTING SHOT

Eight in 10 people support the continued strike action of nurses and midwives, including many gardaí – some of whom brought pizza to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin this evening to show their appreciation for the work they do.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.