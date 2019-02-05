This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The nurses’ strike, Theresa May’s Belfast speech and Liam Neeson had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 8:58 PM
34 minutes ago 1,470 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4478964

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6833 Nurses Strike_90563467 Nurses Cara Gallagher and Lisa Carroll from the INMO trade union on the picket line outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Nearly 40,000 nurses and midwives engaged in a second day of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and retention issues.
  • Garda Keith Harrison, who gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal, secured a High Court order halting an internal Garda investigation into alleged breaches of discipline by him.
  • Actor Liam Neeson said he is “not racist” following controversial comments he made in an interview.
  • Patrick Quirke, who is accused of murdering his alleged love rival, knew of the existence of the tank where Bobby Ryan’s body was found, a trial heard.
  • Pressure is mounting on the government to clarify who knew what and when about the massive overspend on the new children’s hospital, the cost of which may top €2 billion.
  • Twenty-three addresses in 11 counties were searched by gardaí investigating the possession and distribution of images of child sexual abuse.
  • Tyson Fury’s planned appearance in Dublin was cancelled after someone threatened to turn the event into a “repeat of the Regency (shooting)”.
  • The government agreed to set up a scoping inquiry into the hit-and-run death of Shane O’Farrell.
  • Michael Shine, the retired surgeon accused of groping boys in his care, told a jury he has “senile dementia“.

WORLD

dog Milli Gunn from Essex with her dog Emma, one of the finalists for the prestigious Crufts dog hero competition, Friends for Life 2019, pictured in London today. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she remains committed to the Good Friday Agreement and against a hard border returning between the North and the Republic of Ireland post-Brexit. 

#FRANCE: At least 10 people died and 30 were injured in a fire at an apartment block in Paris that police suspect was deliberately started by a female resident.

#UK: Four children died in a house fire in Staffordshire in England. 

#SPAIN: Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors, but will pay a fine of close to €2 million.

PARTING SHOT 

Eight in 10 people support the continued strike action of nurses and midwives, including many gardaí – some of whom brought pizza to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin this evening to show their appreciation for the work they do.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

