Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting in Co Louth.
- A number of politicians called for more research to be carried out into familicide in Ireland.
- The VAT rate on food supplements will remain unchanged until November, it was confirmed.
- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal in relation to a decision to uphold a challenge by former Justice Minister Alan Shatter about the handling of complaints by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.
- Hiqa raised “significant concerns” over infection control at Cork University Hospital following two superbug outbreaks.
- The government moved to protect the status quo of duty-free rules between Ireland and the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
- A man in his 50s died in a workplace accident in west Cork.
- A man in his 60s died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Co Sligo.
- Gardaí launched an investigation after a man’s body was found at a house in Co Cork.
- Dublin’s Lord Mayor Nial Ring defended his decision to host an event for an unregulated crisis pregnancy agency at the Mansion House.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said the House of Commons will hold a series of meaningful votes in the next few weeks to decide what form Brexit will take, including a potential vote on whether to delay leaving the European Union.
#AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.
#VIETNAM: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Hanoi ahead of their second summit.
#SPAIN: A man who was filmed racially abusing a woman onboard a Ryanair flight will reportedly face prosecution in Spain.
#UKRAINE: The country dropped its Eurovision Song Contest entrant, Maruv, over claims she was politicising the competition.
PARTING SHOT
“Simples”: British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to quote Aleksandr Orlov, the meerkat in a series of TV adverts, while discussing Brexit in the House of Commons today.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS