Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A shooting in Louth, more Brexit drama and VAT on food supplements had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 8:58 PM
51 minutes ago 1,948 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4514761

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5655 Sunshine_90565083 People enjoying the sunshine in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city today. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A man was rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting in Co Louth.
  • A number of politicians called for more research to be carried out into familicide in Ireland.
  • The VAT rate on food supplements will remain unchanged until November, it was confirmed.
  • The Supreme Court rejected an appeal in relation to a decision to uphold a challenge by former Justice Minister Alan Shatter about the handling of complaints by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.
  • Hiqa raised “significant concerns” over infection control at Cork University Hospital following two superbug outbreaks.
  • The government moved to protect the status quo of duty-free rules between Ireland and the UK in the case of a no-deal Brexit.
  • A man in his 50s died in a workplace accident in west Cork. 
  • A man in his 60s died after the car he was driving struck a wall in Co Sligo
  • Gardaí launched an investigation after a man’s body was found at a house in Co Cork
  • Dublin’s Lord Mayor Nial Ring defended his decision to host an event for an unregulated crisis pregnancy agency at the Mansion House.

WORLD

MAY British Prime Minister Theresa May departing from Number 10 Downing Street to make a Brexit statement in the House of Commons today. Source: Dinendra Haria/Zuma Press/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said the House of Commons will hold a series of meaningful votes in the next few weeks to decide what form Brexit will take, including a potential vote on whether to delay leaving the European Union.

#AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.

#VIETNAM: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Hanoi ahead of their second summit.

#SPAIN: A man who was filmed racially abusing a woman onboard a Ryanair flight will reportedly face prosecution in Spain.

#UKRAINE: The country dropped its Eurovision Song Contest entrant, Maruv, over claims she was politicising the competition.

PARTING SHOT

“Simples”: British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to quote Aleksandr Orlov, the meerkat in a series of TV adverts, while discussing Brexit in the House of Commons today.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

