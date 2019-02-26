Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying the sunshine in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May departing from Number 10 Downing Street to make a Brexit statement in the House of Commons today. Source: Dinendra Haria/Zuma Press/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said the House of Commons will hold a series of meaningful votes in the next few weeks to decide what form Brexit will take, including a potential vote on whether to delay leaving the European Union.

#AUSTRALIA: Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, becoming the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex crimes.

#VIETNAM: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump both arrived in Hanoi ahead of their second summit.

#SPAIN: A man who was filmed racially abusing a woman onboard a Ryanair flight will reportedly face prosecution in Spain.

#UKRAINE: The country dropped its Eurovision Song Contest entrant, Maruv, over claims she was politicising the competition.

PARTING SHOT

“Simples”: British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to quote Aleksandr Orlov, the meerkat in a series of TV adverts, while discussing Brexit in the House of Commons today.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.