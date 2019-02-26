Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo

Gardaí in Ballymote are investigating the crash.

A MAN IN his 60s has died after the vehicle he was driving struck a wall at a bridge in rural Sligo.

The crash happened this morning at about 9.45am on the Tubbercurry Road in the Doomore area.

Gardaí have said that the car the man was driving was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out by gardaí and traffic diversions are in place.

Any witnesses to the collision are being asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071-9189500 or any other garda station.