This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo

The crash happened on the Tubbercurry Road in the Doomore area.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 2:58 PM
42 minutes ago 3,066 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4514001
Gardaí in Ballymote are investigating the crash.
Image: Google Maps
Gardaí in Ballymote are investigating the crash.
Gardaí in Ballymote are investigating the crash.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 60s has died after the vehicle he was driving struck a wall at a bridge in rural Sligo. 

The crash happened this morning at about 9.45am on the Tubbercurry Road in the Doomore area. 

Gardaí have said that the car the man was driving was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

His body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. 

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out by gardaí and traffic diversions are in place.  

Any witnesses to the collision are being asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071-9189500 or any other garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    80,315  48
    2
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    78,422  56
    3
    		Labour WILL back second Brexit referendum in effort to stop no-deal
    54,356  92
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    434  0
    2
    		Sligo is launching a stationless bike-sharing scheme in the city
    183  0
    3
    		After a Middle East launch, Kastus aims to bring its bug-killing tech to shops and airports
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    73,672  54
    2
    		Brendan Rodgers to be named new Leicester boss
    25,632  83
    3
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    23,841  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Now Bradley Cooper's ex-wife is getting in on the Gaga/Bradley rumours... it's The Dredge
    12,734  1
    2
    		A man who didn't get a job due to 'discrimination' inadvertently demonstrated what white privilege looks like
    11,313  6
    3
    		Keep an eye on... Normani, the former Fifth Harmony star who even Beyoncé was excited to meet
    6,256  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man (19) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Wicklow
    Man (19) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Wicklow
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Teenager (16) dies after car he was driving hits wall in Co Carlow
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    GARDAí
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie