This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm a musician, not a tool': Ukraine drops Eurovision entrant after accusing her of politicising contest

Anna Korsun won Ukraine’s national Eurovision finals on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,132 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4513900
Anna Korsun (centre), who performs under the name of Maruv, was dropped by the Ukranian broadcaster on Monday night
Image: AP/PA Images
Anna Korsun (centre), who performs under the name of Maruv, was dropped by the Ukranian broadcaster on Monday night
Anna Korsun (centre), who performs under the name of Maruv, was dropped by the Ukranian broadcaster on Monday night
Image: AP/PA Images

UKRAINE HAS DROPPED a singer who won a competition to perform on its behalf at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest over claims she was politicising the competition.

Anna Korsun, who performs as Maruv, was dropped by the country’s public broadcaster UA PBC last night following claims the 27 year-old could not agree terms.

The singer narrowly won Ukraine’s national finals on Saturday to perform at Eurovision 2019 in Israel in May.

Among UA PBC’s terms of victory was a ban on the winner of the competition from giving concerts in Russia, which annexed the Ukranian peninsula of Crimea in 2014.

However, this put Korsun on a collision course with the broadcaster, as she was scheduled to perform in Moscow in April.

After hours of talks on Monday, it was announced that Korsun had been dropped, as singer and broadcaster each accused one another of politicising the contest.

The UA PBC said Korsun would not agree to act as “a cultural ambassador of Ukraine” or as a “spokesperson for the opinion of Ukrainian society in the world”.

“The current situation surrounding the national selection this year has signs of politicisation,” it added in a statement.

Korsun took to Instagram in response, saying she had refused terms which required her to play a political role at Eurovision.

“I’m not ready to perform with slogans, turning my appearance at the contest into a promotion for our politicians,” she said.

“I’m a musician, not a tool in the political arena.”

The singer also claimed that the clause banning her from performing in Russia was not the “main point” of disagreement.

The broadcaster’s terms, she claimed, could force her “to dance at the birthday of some deputy prime minister”.

The terms prohibit any interviews without the broadcaster’s consent or any improvisation on stage, while giving her no financial backing, the singer added.

It is now unclear who will represent Ukraine at this year’s contest.

Korsun previously sparked controversy earlier this month, following the semi-final of Ukraine’s Eurovision heat, when she made comments on the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the national heat for Eurovision 2019 has already become part of Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine,” deputy prime minister Vyacheslav Kyrylenko wrote on Twitter.

“An artist who tours in the aggressor state, plans to do so in the future, and sees nothing unacceptable in this, cannot be a representative of Ukraine,” he added.

With reporting from AFP.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    80,315  48
    2
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    78,422  56
    3
    		Labour WILL back second Brexit referendum in effort to stop no-deal
    54,356  92
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    434  0
    2
    		Sligo is launching a stationless bike-sharing scheme in the city
    183  0
    3
    		After a Middle East launch, Kastus aims to bring its bug-killing tech to shops and airports
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    73,672  54
    2
    		Brendan Rodgers to be named new Leicester boss
    25,632  83
    3
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    23,841  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Now Bradley Cooper's ex-wife is getting in on the Gaga/Bradley rumours... it's The Dredge
    12,734  1
    2
    		A man who didn't get a job due to 'discrimination' inadvertently demonstrated what white privilege looks like
    11,313  6
    3
    		Keep an eye on... Normani, the former Fifth Harmony star who even Beyoncé was excited to meet
    6,256  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man (19) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Wicklow
    Man (19) dies after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Wicklow
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Teenager (16) dies after car he was driving hits wall in Co Carlow
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    GARDAí
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Man dies after his car crashes into bridge wall in rural Sligo
    Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing since Saturday
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    DUBLIN
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie