Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Anya Fitzgerald with Eoin age two and Kate aged six, enjoying the good weather at Seapoint in Dun Laoghaire today. Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Sand sculpture artist Johannes Hogebrink works on a Brexit themed sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Source: Ben Birchall/PA

WORLD

#GERMANY: Police are investigating the deaths of five people – three of whom were killed with crossbow bolts.

#SWEDEN: Prosecutors announced they will reopen an inquiry into a rape allegation made against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.

#MIAMI: Charges were dropped against Conor McGregor in a case of alleged phone-snatching.

#ENGLAND: The Jeremy Kyle Show has suspended recordings following the death of a participant.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Davids/Hallhuber/Ropi

It was confirmed today that screen icon Doris Day had died, aged 97. The Guardian took a look back at her most celebrated roles.