Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The average cost of renting a property in Dublin is now €2,000 – but the Housing Minister says rents are rising at a slow rate.
- Garda statistics indicate winter burglaries have dropped by 50% in four years.
- A man was injured in a stabbing in Cork city.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan prevented an anti-LGBT preacher from speaking in Ireland.
- The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death on Friday night thanked the public for their support.
- A man who raped a woman at a gaming convention lost his appeal against the length of his sentence.
- RTÉ received 31 complaints about a mannequin giving birth on the Late Late Show.
- Temperatures of up to 21 degrees are in store for most of this week.
WORLD
#GERMANY: Police are investigating the deaths of five people – three of whom were killed with crossbow bolts.
#SWEDEN: Prosecutors announced they will reopen an inquiry into a rape allegation made against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange.
#MIAMI: Charges were dropped against Conor McGregor in a case of alleged phone-snatching.
#ENGLAND: The Jeremy Kyle Show has suspended recordings following the death of a participant.
PARTING SHOT
It was confirmed today that screen icon Doris Day had died, aged 97. The Guardian took a look back at her most celebrated roles.
