Dublin: 15 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Rising rents, a drop in winter burglaries and the death of Doris Day…

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 13 May 2019, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

039good weather_90570790 Anya Fitzgerald with Eoin age two and Kate aged six, enjoying the good weather at Seapoint in Dun Laoghaire today. Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND 

  • The average cost of renting a property in Dublin is now €2,000 – but the Housing Minister says rents are rising at a slow rate.
  • Garda statistics indicate winter burglaries have dropped by 50% in four years.
  • A man was injured in a stabbing in Cork city.
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan prevented an anti-LGBT preacher from speaking in Ireland.
  • The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death on Friday night thanked the public for their support.
  • A man who raped a woman at a gaming convention lost his appeal against the length of his sentence.
  • RTÉ received 31 complaints about a mannequin giving birth on the Late Late Show.
  • Temperatures of up to 21 degrees are in store for most of this week. 

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival Sand sculpture artist Johannes Hogebrink works on a Brexit themed sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Source: Ben Birchall/PA

WORLD

#GERMANY: Police are investigating the deaths of five people – three of whom were killed with crossbow bolts. 

#SWEDEN: Prosecutors announced they will reopen an inquiry into a rape allegation made against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange. 

#MIAMI: Charges were dropped against Conor McGregor in a case of alleged phone-snatching. 

#ENGLAND: The Jeremy Kyle Show has suspended recordings following the death of a participant. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: Davids/Hallhuber/Ropi

It was confirmed today that screen icon Doris Day had died, aged 97. The Guardian took a look back at her most celebrated roles. 

