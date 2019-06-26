Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in Dublin city centre overnight.
- Met Éireann issued a status yellow heat warning for a number of western counties tomorrow as temperatures could reach as high as 27 degrees in places.
- Hillary Clinton came to Ireland to visit children’s charity Barretstown.
- It emerged that the pride flag is to fly over Leinster House this Saturday during the annual Pride parade in Dublin.
- The Sunday Business Post fell foul of the advertising watchdog after an advertisement describing its “young and dynamic” journalists was considered ageist.
- It emerged how almost 6,000 greyhounds are killed in Ireland every year, according to to a new RTÉ documentary.
- Civil right leader and Irish politics veteran Ivan Cooper died aged 75.
- A man was arrested in relation to the 35-year-old Marie Tierney murder case.
- Simon Harris today signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medical Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis for five years.
WORLD
#USA: Star of Dog the Bounty Hunter reality TV show Beth Chapman died aged 51.
#FRANCE: Schools in Paris have been forced to shut due to the unprecedented hot weather in the French capital.
#UK: A 12-year old boy was arrested for a homophobic aggravated assault in Liverpool.
PARTING SHOT
Every year, a 12-foot-tall teddy bear made from bales of hay is made to mark the start of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival, RadioKerry reports.
However, last night someone decided to set the teddy on fire, which isn’t very nice at all if we’re being honest about things.
Anyway, not to worry, Ted is back in his rightful place on the N69 Tralee-Listowel road – except now he’s dressed as a fireman.
G’wan, Ted.
