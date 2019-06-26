Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public diving off the Forty Foot in Sandycove, enjoying the good weather despite warnings that the beach is not suitable for bathing. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People cool off in an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: Star of Dog the Bounty Hunter reality TV show Beth Chapman died aged 51.

#FRANCE: Schools in Paris have been forced to shut due to the unprecedented hot weather in the French capital.

#UK: A 12-year old boy was arrested for a homophobic aggravated assault in Liverpool.

PARTING SHOT

Every year, a 12-foot-tall teddy bear made from bales of hay is made to mark the start of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival, RadioKerry reports.

However, last night someone decided to set the teddy on fire, which isn’t very nice at all if we’re being honest about things.

Anyway, not to worry, Ted is back in his rightful place on the N69 Tralee-Listowel road – except now he’s dressed as a fireman.

G’wan, Ted.

Source: Radio Kerry/Mike Parker