Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man wanted for questioning in relation to the Essex truck investigation was arrested at Dublin Port.
- DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party is ready for an election.
- An 18-year-old man was killed in a road crash in Co Down.
- Gardaí arrested a man who stole a car and crashed it into a number of parked cars in north county Dublin.
- The Road Safety Authority is closely watching radical UK measures to reduce dangerous driving among young people.
- Gardaí recovered a Meath family’s stolen car which contained a six-year-old boy’s specially adapted wheelchair.
WORLD
#ESSEX: The driver of the truck in which 39 bodies were found last week has been charged with manslaughter.
#IRAQ: Nearly 200 people have died in anti-government protests since the start of this month.
#CALIFORNIA: Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as firefighters battle fierce wildfires.
#CHILE: One million people took to the streets to demand the resignation of president Sebastian Pinera.
PARTING SHOT
When musician Prince died, he was three months into a personal memoir. In an interview with The Guardian co-writer Dan Piepenbring spoke about bringing his idol’s project to completion.
