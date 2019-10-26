Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Oliver (5), Maeve Keating (4) , Juilet Musiol (7), JoeKeating (8) and Eva Musiol (10) from Dublin ready for Halloween enjoying Stokerland in St Patricks Park, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

A man wanted for questioning in relation to the Essex truck investigation was arrested at Dublin Port .

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party is ready for an election.

An 18-year-old man was killed in a road crash in Co Down.

. Gardaí arrested a man who stole a car and crashed it into a number of parked cars in north county Dublin .

The Road Safety Authority is closely watching radical UK measures to reduce dangerous driving among young people.

Gardaí recovered a Meath family's stolen car which contained a six-year-old boy's specially adapted wheelchair.

Anti-government protesters take cover while Iraq security forces fire during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Khalid Mohammed

WORLD

#ESSEX: The driver of the truck in which 39 bodies were found last week has been charged with manslaughter.

#IRAQ: Nearly 200 people have died in anti-government protests since the start of this month.

#CALIFORNIA: Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as firefighters battle fierce wildfires.

#CHILE: One million people took to the streets to demand the resignation of president Sebastian Pinera.

PARTING SHOT

When musician Prince died, he was three months into a personal memoir. In an interview with The Guardian co-writer Dan Piepenbring spoke about bringing his idol’s project to completion.