This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Developments in the Essex investigation, the DUP conference and protests in Iraq hit the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 7:58 PM
51 minutes ago 1,466 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868949

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

halloween 669_90583496 Oliver (5), Maeve Keating (4) , Juilet Musiol (7), JoeKeating (8) and Eva Musiol (10) from Dublin ready for Halloween enjoying Stokerland in St Patricks Park, Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

  • A man wanted for questioning in relation to the Essex truck investigation was arrested at Dublin Port.
  • DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party is ready for an election.
  • An 18-year-old man was killed in a road crash in Co Down.
  • Gardaí arrested a man who stole a car and crashed it into a number of parked cars in north county Dublin.
  • The Road Safety Authority is closely watching radical UK measures to reduce dangerous driving among young people.
  • Gardaí recovered a Meath family’s stolen car which contained a six-year-old boy’s specially adapted wheelchair. 

iraq-protests Anti-government protesters take cover while Iraq security forces fire during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq. Source: Khalid Mohammed

WORLD

#ESSEX: The driver of the truck in which 39 bodies were found last week has been charged with manslaughter. 

#IRAQ: Nearly 200 people have died in anti-government protests since the start of this month. 

#CALIFORNIA: Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as firefighters battle fierce wildfires. 

#CHILE: One million people took to the streets to demand the resignation of president Sebastian Pinera. 

PARTING SHOT

When musician Prince died, he was three months into a personal memoir. In an interview with The Guardian co-writer Dan Piepenbring spoke about bringing his idol’s project to completion. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie