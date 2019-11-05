Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Geraldine and Patric Kriegel speaking to the media outside the CCJ in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Thousands of Hindu devotees worship during Kartik Brati in Ashram in Bangladesh. Source: Salahuddin Ahmed/Sipa USA

#ENGLAND: Amid calls for him to resign, senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised after suggesting it would have been “common sense” for the residents of Grenfell Tower to ignore the advice of firefighters to not vacate the building.

#UKRAINE: A former US ambassador to Ukraine told congressional investigators Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other allies of US President Donald Trump were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her.

#UK: Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson emphatically ruled out going into a coalition government with the Labour party, saying there is uncertainty around what Brexit stance the party holds.

#US: The US confirmed it has officially begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

PARTING SHOT

Source: House of Commons/Sky News

As the British parliament dissolves ahead of the general election, Sky News has taken a look at how the gender, race, age and population of MPs compares with the UK as a whole.

