Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The Ana Kriegel trial, a murder investigation in Limerick, and tributes to Gay Byrne made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4085 Ana Kriegel case_90584147 Geraldine and Patric Kriegel speaking to the media outside the CCJ in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The two teenage boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel were sentenced at the Central Criminal Court. Responding to the sentences, Ana’s parents said: “Forever is not long enough.”
  • The investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy in Limerick was upgraded to a murder inquiry.
  • Tributes continued to pour in for RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne, following his death at the age of 85, as crowds signed books of condolence.
  • Minister David Stanton and officials from the Department of Justice and Equality had a “constructive” meeting with residents from Ballinamore in Co Leitrim about the possibility of a Direct Provision centre opening in the town amid ongoing protests.
  • New figures showed that 670 patients are without beds in Irish hospitals, the largest figure in 2019 and the second-highest ever recorded.
  • The High Court approved a final settlement of €20 million for a 14-year-old boy who it was claimed suffered brain damage at birth at a Cork hospital, RTÉ News reports.
  • The Dáil was briefly suspended after an argument broke out when the Ceann Comhairle refused to allow a motion to proceed by Solidarity-People Before Profit TDs.
  • A boil water notice is to remain in place in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath for a number of days, Irish Water confirmed.
  • TheJournal.ie was nominated for four awards at the 2019 Headline Mental Health Media Awards.

WORLD

bangladesh-rakher-upobash Thousands of Hindu devotees worship during Kartik Brati in Ashram in Bangladesh. Source: Salahuddin Ahmed/Sipa USA

#ENGLAND: Amid calls for him to resign, senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg apologised after suggesting it would have been “common sense” for the residents of Grenfell Tower to ignore the advice of firefighters to not vacate the building.

#UKRAINE: A former US ambassador to Ukraine told congressional investigators Ukrainian officials had warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and other allies of US President Donald Trump were planning to “do things, including to me” and were “looking to hurt” her.

#UK: Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson emphatically ruled out going into a coalition government with the Labour party, saying there is uncertainty around what Brexit stance the party holds.

#US: The US confirmed it has officially begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

PARTING SHOT

women mps Source: House of Commons/Sky News

As the British parliament dissolves ahead of the general election, Sky News has taken a look at how the gender, race, age and population of MPs compares with the UK as a whole.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

