Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- Quinn executive Kevin Lunney recounted how he was slashed with a knife and doused with bleach during a horrific ordeal earlier this year.
- A jury found two Donegal residents guilty of raping a student at their flat in 2015.
- A Leitrim woman told a trial that she awoke twice to find two men raping her during a party in 2017.
- People waiting for transgender healthcare spent up to three years on the wrong waiting lists after the HSE “misplaced” their referrals.
- The boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area is to remain in place to “protect the health of customers”.
- Four TDs secured permission from the High Court to bring a challenge against the Ceann Comhairle’s decision not to allow a vote on changing Dáil standing orders to stop the government blocking Bills from the opposition.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is concerned about the rise in racist rhetoric in Ireland.
- Dozens of cyclists gathered outside the Dáil for a ‘die in’ – the second day of protests to highlight the dangers of cycling in Dublin.
- Ryanair grounded some of its Boeing 737 planes after structural cracks were discovered during a check.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare and Louth.
- Single-use coffee cups are to be hit with a levy of up to 25 centa under new government plans to tackle plastic waste.
WORLD
#UK: The Conservative Party launched its campaign ahead of a 12 December general election – and it has not been a great start so far for leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
#AMSTERDAM: A hijack alarm was falsely triggered on a plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, promoting a security alert.
#US: House representatives summoned President Donald Trump’s acting White House chief of staff for questioning as part of the impeachment probe.
#LONDON: The Metropolitan Police could face hundreds of claims for compensation from Extinction Rebellion activists after the group won a High Court challenge over a protest ban.
PARTING SHOT
Days after bowing out as Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow told the Guardian that Brexit is “the biggest mistake Britain has made since the second world war“.
