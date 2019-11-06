Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flossie Donnelly (12) from Sandycove in Dublin at a 'Sick of Plastic' protest outside Minister Richard Bruton's office today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the launch the Conservative Party's general election campaign in Birmingham. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: The Conservative Party launched its campaign ahead of a 12 December general election – and it has not been a great start so far for leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#AMSTERDAM: A hijack alarm was falsely triggered on a plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, promoting a security alert.

#US: House representatives summoned President Donald Trump’s acting White House chief of staff for questioning as part of the impeachment probe.

#LONDON: The Metropolitan Police could face hundreds of claims for compensation from Extinction Rebellion activists after the group won a High Court challenge over a protest ban.

PARTING SHOT

Days after bowing out as Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow told the Guardian that Brexit is “the biggest mistake Britain has made since the second world war“.

