Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Kevin Lunney, plastic, and the UK election made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:01 PM
40 minutes ago 1,472 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4882021

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

154 Sick of Plastic Protest_90584376 Flossie Donnelly (12) from Sandycove in Dublin at a 'Sick of Plastic' protest outside Minister Richard Bruton's office today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

general-election-2019 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the launch the Conservative Party's general election campaign in Birmingham. Source: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: The Conservative Party launched its campaign ahead of a 12 December general election – and it has not been a great start so far for leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#AMSTERDAM: A hijack alarm was falsely triggered on a plane at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, promoting a security alert.

#US: House representatives summoned President Donald Trump’s acting White House chief of staff for questioning as part of the impeachment probe.

#LONDON: The Metropolitan Police could face hundreds of claims for compensation from Extinction Rebellion activists after the group won a High Court challenge over a protest ban.

PARTING SHOT

Days after bowing out as Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow told the Guardian that Brexit is “the biggest mistake Britain has made since the second world war“.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

COMMENTS

