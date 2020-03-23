This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Two more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland and a lockdown in the UK made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 23 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
By Órla Ryan Monday 23 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5055384

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR SOCIAL DISTANCING 758A7368 People cycling, and observing social distancing, at the Curragh in Co Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Two more deaths and 219 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125 and six deaths overall.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed concern about reports of large numbers of people in public spaces over the weekend, but downplayed the idea of a complete lockdown in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • An eight-year-old boy died following an attack by a number of dogs in Tallaght yesterday.
  • The closure of McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland and the UK will be a “big blow” to the Irish beef sector, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said. McDonald’s is the largest purchaser of Irish beef annually.
  • A number of other businesses including Supermac’s and Starbucks also announced their plans to close.
  • Two Donegal residents who raped a student after bringing her back to their flat have been jailed for nine years.
  • Over 60,000 people have registered for the HSE’s recruitment drive aimed at helping the health service cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said it is concerned that some products, such as hand sanitiser, being sold are “not fit for purpose”.

WORLD

coronavirus Coronavirus signage on the M80 near Banknock in the UK. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial lockdown, telling British people to “stay at home” for three weeks to slow the coronavirus spread.

#EUROPE: The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe surpassed 10,000 people.

#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

#JAPAN: Japan’s prime minister admitted a delay to the Tokyo Olympics due to take place later this year may be “inevitable” due to the Covid-19 crisis, and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.

PARTING SHOT

This young goalkeeper came up with an ingenious way of practising his skills while alone – even Peter Schmeichel approves.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

