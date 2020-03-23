Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two more deaths and 219 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125 and six deaths overall.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed concern about reports of large numbers of people in public spaces over the weekend, but downplayed the idea of a complete lockdown in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- An eight-year-old boy died following an attack by a number of dogs in Tallaght yesterday.
- The closure of McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland and the UK will be a “big blow” to the Irish beef sector, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said. McDonald’s is the largest purchaser of Irish beef annually.
- A number of other businesses including Supermac’s and Starbucks also announced their plans to close.
- Two Donegal residents who raped a student after bringing her back to their flat have been jailed for nine years.
- Over 60,000 people have registered for the HSE’s recruitment drive aimed at helping the health service cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said it is concerned that some products, such as hand sanitiser, being sold are “not fit for purpose”.
WORLD
#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial lockdown, telling British people to “stay at home” for three weeks to slow the coronavirus spread.
#EUROPE: The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe surpassed 10,000 people.
#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.
#JAPAN: Japan’s prime minister admitted a delay to the Tokyo Olympics due to take place later this year may be “inevitable” due to the Covid-19 crisis, and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.
PARTING SHOT
This young goalkeeper came up with an ingenious way of practising his skills while alone – even Peter Schmeichel approves.
