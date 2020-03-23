Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People cycling, and observing social distancing, at the Curragh in Co Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Coronavirus signage on the M80 near Banknock in the UK. Source: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

#BRITAIN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a partial lockdown, telling British people to “stay at home” for three weeks to slow the coronavirus spread.

#EUROPE: The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe surpassed 10,000 people.

#SCOTLAND: Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

#JAPAN: Japan’s prime minister admitted a delay to the Tokyo Olympics due to take place later this year may be “inevitable” due to the Covid-19 crisis, and the International Olympic Committee said a decision should come within weeks.

PARTING SHOT

This young goalkeeper came up with an ingenious way of practising his skills while alone – even Peter Schmeichel approves.