This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Schools reopening, Lisa Smith, and protests in Portland made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jul 2020, 9:00 PM
19 minutes ago 735 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159254

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

rain 750 Rowan McDonagh (4) from Dublin shelters from the rain in St Stephen's Green in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Education Minister Norma Foley responded to criticism over the lack of clarity in relation to the plan to reopen schools for primary and secondary students, saying “clarity takes time“.
  • Alleged member of the so-called Islamic State Lisa Smith is facing an additional charge of terrorist financing, a court has heard.
  • The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe “wore the shooting like a badge of honour” when he moved to America and believed he was “beyond the long arm of the law”, a barrister told the Central Criminal Court.
  • No further deaths and 20 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Thousands of extra college and employment places were announced by the government for those who find themselves out of work due to the pandemic. 
  • Ireland’s R number has fallen to between 0.7 and 1.4 with the “best estimate” standing at 1.1, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.
  • Derek Devoy, a gangland criminal who “ran amok” with a loaded machine gun in a “densely populated suburban area”, was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for 15 years.
  • The Dáil voted to pass legislation to extend a €16,000 allowance to all three super junior ministers in the current Cabinet.

WORLD

racial-injustice-portland Black Lives Matter protesters try to move a projectile launched by federal officers at the Mark O Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland today. Source: Noah Berger

#UK: Three teenagers were convicted of the manslaughter of police officer Andrew Harper.

#PORTLAND: A tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, continued.

#LONDON: Amber Heard was a “nervous wreck” about choosing film roles because she was “so worried” about Johnny Depp’s reaction, her acting coach has claimed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Is this the work of Neowise? Almost certainly. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie