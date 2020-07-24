Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Education Minister Norma Foley responded to criticism over the lack of clarity in relation to the plan to reopen schools for primary and secondary students, saying “clarity takes time“.
- Alleged member of the so-called Islamic State Lisa Smith is facing an additional charge of terrorist financing, a court has heard.
- The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe “wore the shooting like a badge of honour” when he moved to America and believed he was “beyond the long arm of the law”, a barrister told the Central Criminal Court.
- No further deaths and 20 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
- Thousands of extra college and employment places were announced by the government for those who find themselves out of work due to the pandemic.
- Ireland’s R number has fallen to between 0.7 and 1.4 with the “best estimate” standing at 1.1, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.
- Derek Devoy, a gangland criminal who “ran amok” with a loaded machine gun in a “densely populated suburban area”, was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for 15 years.
- The Dáil voted to pass legislation to extend a €16,000 allowance to all three super junior ministers in the current Cabinet.
WORLD
#UK: Three teenagers were convicted of the manslaughter of police officer Andrew Harper.
#PORTLAND: A tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, continued.
#LONDON: Amber Heard was a “nervous wreck” about choosing film roles because she was “so worried” about Johnny Depp’s reaction, her acting coach has claimed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Is this the work of Neowise? Almost certainly.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS