Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rowan McDonagh (4) from Dublin shelters from the rain in St Stephen's Green in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Black Lives Matter protesters try to move a projectile launched by federal officers at the Mark O Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland today. Source: Noah Berger

#UK: Three teenagers were convicted of the manslaughter of police officer Andrew Harper.

#PORTLAND: A tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police in Portland, Oregon, continued.

#LONDON: Amber Heard was a “nervous wreck” about choosing film roles because she was “so worried” about Johnny Depp’s reaction, her acting coach has claimed.

PARTING SHOT

We only rate dogs. This is a meteorite that has fallen from a clearly superior part of the galaxy. Please only send dogs. Thank you... 14/10 pic.twitter.com/vSNrzKRwDT — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) July 23, 2020 Source: WeRateDogs® /Twitter

Is this the work of Neowise? Almost certainly.

