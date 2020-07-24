This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: No further deaths and 20 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures in a statement this evening.

By Adam Daly Friday 24 Jul 2020, 5:47 PM
30 minutes ago 19,204 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158980
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

THERE HAVE BEEN no further deaths reported from Covid-19 in Ireland today, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 20 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 25,845, and 1,763 deaths associated with the disease. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that is still circulating in our communities. It is a dangerous illness that no-one wants to catch.

“While we have reason to be positive, we now need to continue to work together towards our collective goal of resuming healthcare services, reopening our children’s schools, and protecting the most vulnerable.

“The past weeks have shown that when we maintain physical distance, wash our hands, wear a face cover where appropriate and cover our coughs and sneezes, together we can interrupt the spread of Covid-19. Let’s keep going.”

Earlier today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland’s R number had decreased, falling to between 0.7 and 1.4 with the “best estimate” standing at 1.1

The R number is the rate at which the disease spreads from an infected person to other people – so if the R-number is at 1, an infected person will spread it to an average of one other person. 

Donnelly told the Dáíl today that the “first focus” is making sure nursing homes are protected against any further waves of the disease.

Related Read

24.07.20 FactCheck: Can a common cold cause a positive Covid-19 test?

“The public health officials are saying based on how they are seeing this disease work around the world, they are saying we are going to have a second surge,” the minister said.

“We are hoping it will be low, we are hoping it might be localised geographically, but we have to be prepared within particular communities, particular counties, particular cities for the prevalence rate to go up.”

Speaking at last night’s press briefing at the Department of Health, Glynn said that it is likely that schools will reopen in September but that it is still too soon to make a decision regarding pubs reopening on 10 August. 

 “Pubs are one of the most high-risk environments. There’s no getting away from that,” he said. “We need to look at where the disease is at in two weeks time.” 

Education Minister Norma Foley has said the plan to reopen schools required engagement with those working in the sector and time to address the various challenges involved. She will announce the plan on Monday. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Foley said the objective is a full reopening of schools with all students and teachers back on campus, aside from exceptional cases where there are people in high-risk categories, who she said would be catered for.

She also said there will be a “comprehensive financial package” in place and provision for additional teachers, where required.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the plan as “very detailed” and “comprehensive” but said he did not want to give specifics until the full plan is unveiled next week. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie