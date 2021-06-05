Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Gardaí from the Public Order Unit on patrol on Dublin's South William Street today following violence in the city centre last night. Source: Sam Boal/PA

IRELAND

Protesters clashed with police after a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Junior in Minneapolis. Source: Christian Monterrosa/PA

WORLD

#ENGLAND: The easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be delayed by two weeks due to a surge in cases of the disease.

#BURKINA FASO: At least 114 people were killed in the deadliest jihadist attacks in the country since 2015.

#UNITED STATES: There were protests for a second night in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of a man by US marshals.

#NIGERIA: Twitter has been suspended after the social media giant deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account for violating its rules.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin City Council has installed ten light boxes on Smithfield Square to enhance the outdoor dining experience this summer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The boxes contain images of paintings and sculpture from the High Lane Gallery, with a mix of some of the most popular paintings and some lesser known pieces.