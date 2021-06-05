#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,203 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459154

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

garda 574 Gardaí from the Public Order Unit on patrol on Dublin's South William Street today following violence in the city centre last night. Source: Sam Boal/PA

IRELAND

  •  14 people were arrested last night and a garda was injured after violence broke out in Dublin’s city centre.
  • Public health officials confirmed 416 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • The Finance Minister said the government could lose around €2.2 billion a year in corporation tax revenue if today’s G7 agreement is implemented. 
  • The main political parties have now all confirmed their candidates for the Dublin Bay South by-election.
  • There have been calls for back-up papers to be put in place for Leaving Certificate students in Limerick who will miss written exams.
  • The Kinsale RNLI lifeboat crew rescued a man today after spotting him in the water during a routine training exercise. 
  • Local authorities in Dublin, Limerick and Galway have installed more outdoor facilities for people to use over the weekend. 
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

police-shooting-minneapolis Protesters clashed with police after a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Junior in Minneapolis. Source: Christian Monterrosa/PA

WORLD

#ENGLAND: The easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be delayed by two weeks due to a surge in cases of the disease. 

#BURKINA FASO: At least 114 people were killed in the deadliest jihadist attacks in the country since 2015. 

#UNITED STATES: There were protests for a second night in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of a man by US marshals. 

#NIGERIA: Twitter has been suspended after the social media giant deleted a tweet from  President Muhammadu Buhari’s account for violating its rules.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin City Council has installed ten light boxes on Smithfield Square to enhance the outdoor dining experience this summer.

The boxes contain images of paintings and sculpture from the High Lane Gallery, with a mix of some of the most popular paintings and some lesser known pieces. 

