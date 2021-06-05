#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 5 June 2021
Coronavirus: 416 new cases confirmed in Ireland

74 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 29 people in ICU.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 15,141 Views 31 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 416 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

The Department of Health has reported that 74 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 29 people in ICU.

The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths as updates are not available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.

There has been concern about a spike in cases in Limerick in recent days and health officials met yesterday to discuss management of the increase.

Local public health officials have said the catalyst for this multi-community outbreak was indoor gatherings, including household visits, organised small-to-large social events, family and extended family gatherings, birthday parties and house parties.

Officials have appealed to people to continue to follow the public health advice and mange their contacts over the bank holiday weekend:

This weekend the health service expects to administer the three millionth Covid-19 vaccine.

53% of the adult population have received a first Covid-19 vaccine dose – over two million people – while 25% have received a second dose.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was among those to receive a first vaccine dose today. The minister got his first jab at the Shoreline centre in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

