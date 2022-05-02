Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alena Nazarenko from Ukraine with her dog Richy at the Memorial gardens in Dublin today Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Trim, Co Meath, in the early hours of this morning. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, died in hospital after the incident.

that occurred in Trim, Co Meath, in the early hours of this morning. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, died in hospital after the incident. A recession brought on by the energy crisis in Europe would hit Ireland “early and hardest”, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews warned.

in Europe would hit Ireland “early and hardest”, Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews warned. Emergency services attended the scene of a large fire that caused extensive damage at a shop in Bettystown, Co Meath.

that caused extensive damage at a shop in Bettystown, Co Meath. The absence of any regulation in Ireland over who can administer popular cosmetic treatments , such as fillers, is “very, very dangerous“, an expert warned.

, such as fillers, is “very, very dangerous“, an expert warned. John Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold, said stronger enforcement of regulations on short-term lets is needed to address the crisis in the rental sector.

is needed to address the crisis in the rental sector. Two great champions elevated their sport and levitated their audience at Madison Square Garden. It will be tough to recreate that magic without each other, Gavan Casey writes of the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight in New York.

WORLD

People sit in a bus during an evacuation from Lyman, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine Source: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE: The evacuation of more civilians from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol was delayed, as Russia’s offensive in the east of Ukraine continued with “active and heavy” fighting.

#ISRAEL: Israel hit out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism – including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.

#NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand began welcoming back tourists from Ireland, Britain, the US, Canada, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions.

#UK: Madeleine McCann’s parents said it is “essential” they learn the truth of what happened to their daughter ahead of the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

#SYDNEY: Qantas is to launch the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight, with passengers set to spend 19 hours in the air travelling from Sydney to London by the end of 2025.

PARTING SHOT

Brook Scullion, Ireland’s Eurovision entrant, left Dublin for Turin today. The singer will perform That’s Rich in the semi-final on 12 May.

