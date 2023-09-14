Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#LIBYA: The United Nations that most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.
#UNITED STATES: Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the US president’s son.
A local man found a hole on the beach and thought it was caused by a meteor. Virgin Media covered the story. Turns out, it was just a hole dug by some lads.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site