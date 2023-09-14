Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Orla Murray / Coalesce Ltd Esther Akhile and Professor Michael O’Connell, Master of The Coombe Hospital, as The Coombe hosts its first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Babies With Books Read-A-Thon, with support from Friends of the Coombe and Children’s Books Ireland Orla Murray / Coalesce Ltd / Coalesce Ltd

Advertisement

WORLD

PA Images Derna, Libya after flooding devastated the city. PA Images

#LIBYA: The United Nations that most of the thousands of deaths in Libya’s flood disaster could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

#UNITED STATES: Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the US president’s son.

PARTING SHOT

A local man found a hole on the beach and thought it was caused by a meteor. Virgin Media covered the story. Turns out, it was just a hole dug by some lads.