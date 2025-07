NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nelly McGrath (age 7) from Dublin in the sunshine on Burrow Beach, Dublin. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Carlos Alcaraz made it through to the Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: The UN reported that almost 800 people have been killed at aid distribution sites in Gaza since a US-Israeli-backed aid organisation began operations there in late May.

#UK: R&B singer Chris Brown denied further charges over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

#GREGG WALLACE: The BBC reportedly banned Gregg Wallace from working at the organisation again, citing a lack of “confidence” the presenter can change his behaviour following allegations of sexual misconduct.

#AURSTRALIA: A lost German backpacker was found alive but “ravaged by mosquitoes”, 12 days after going missing in remote bushland in Western Australia.

PARTING SHOT

“CAPITOL HILL IS Israeli-occupied territory.” So once observed the American conservative commentator and 1992, 1996 and 2000 presidential candidate, Pat Buchanan, in his typically biting, provocative fashion.

Although the controversial progenitor of “Trumpism” was attacked by his foes for what they deemed a bigoted remark, there is an absolute truth within it.

For the Israeli lobby, of which AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) is the most well-known component, wields extraordinary clout in Washington, DC and in statehouses across the United States. By way of example, AIPAC spent millions of dollars to “primary” and defeat two congressional Democrats last year who they considered overly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause in the wake of the horrific events of 7 October 2023.

It is wrong to assert that Ireland no longer has any influence in the US. We do, but like virtually everyone else, we operate at a much lower level than Israel.

