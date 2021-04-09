Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mallard duck landing on the water in St Stephen's Green this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

File image of Prince Philip. Source: PA

#UK: Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99.

#DMX: US rapper DMX died aged 50 after nearly a week on life-support following a heart attack.

#J&J: The European Union’s drug regulator launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots after reports of four cases, one of them fatal.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Northern Ireland has been in the headlines over the past week following violent scenes on the streets of west Belfast.

Writing for The Journal, Emma DeSouza, a citizens rights campaigner for the Good Friday Agreement and Vice-Chair & NI spokesperson for VotingRights.ie, said the unrest is not a failure of peace but a failure of leadership.

Here is an excerpt from her piece:

Amid these acts of violence, we cannot lose sight of the progress over the past 23 years. Despite the dysfunction of our political structures, the people of Northern Ireland have fostered for themselves the meaning of true reconciliation.

I look to the NI bus drivers who protested at Belfast City Hall on Thursday as a reminder of the resilience of the people in this region – “Enough is enough, we are not going back to the dark days” were the words of defiance spoken, and they echo across Northern Ireland.

This is not a return to the dark days, violence has not won out, the not-so-silent majority will not be deterred from the path of reconciliation and peace by a violent minority.