Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- NPHET reported no new deaths and 453 cases of Covid today.
- The North marked 100 years since partition.
- Three people were arrested over the murder of a 17-year-old teenager in Drogheda.
- Tributes have been paid to a prominent Irish businessman who has died in a quad bike crash over the weekend.
- There are now just 130 people in hospital with Covid-19 at the moment.
- Two Kilkenny twins have shared what it is like to have an eating disorder during lockdown.
- Over 130 people have been located through a new rough sleeper app launched by Dublin Region Homeless Executive.
THE WORLD
#INDIA: India has recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.
#GERMANY: Police in Germany have shut down “one of the biggest darknet child pornography platforms in the world” and arrested four of its members in a series of raids in mid-April.
#USA: Three people have been killed and 27 are in hospital after a wooden boat capsized during a possible human smuggling operation just off the US San Diego coast.
PARTING SHOT
A lot of Dubliners heard the sound of dozens of sirens echoing around the city this afternoon.
Many feared a serious incident had occurred. Thankfully, there was nothing to worry about.
A fire truck that was used during the 9/11 tragedy arrived into Dublin and was paraded about the city.
