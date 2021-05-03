Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A young Eurasian blue tit takes shelter from the wind in a Chilean potato vine bush in Glasnevin. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

A swimmer at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Source: PA

#INDIA: India has recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

#GERMANY: Police in Germany have shut down “one of the biggest darknet child pornography platforms in the world” and arrested four of its members in a series of raids in mid-April.

#USA: Three people have been killed and 27 are in hospital after a wooden boat capsized during a possible human smuggling operation just off the US San Diego coast.

PARTING SHOT

A lot of Dubliners heard the sound of dozens of sirens echoing around the city this afternoon.

Many feared a serious incident had occurred. Thankfully, there was nothing to worry about.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A fire truck that was used during the 9/11 tragedy arrived into Dublin and was paraded about the city.

Source: Twitter/OldDublinTown