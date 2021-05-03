#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 3 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 3 May 2021, 7:42 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9 Bird takes shelter A young Eurasian blue tit takes shelter from the wind in a Chilean potato vine bush in Glasnevin. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

coronavirus-mon-mar-29-2021 A swimmer at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge, following the easing of England's lockdown to allow far greater freedom outdoors. Source: PA

#INDIA: India has recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

#GERMANY: Police in Germany have shut down “one of the biggest darknet child pornography platforms in the world” and arrested four of its members in a series of raids in mid-April.

#USA: Three people have been killed and 27 are in hospital after a wooden boat capsized during a possible human smuggling operation just off the US San Diego coast.

PARTING SHOT 

A lot of Dubliners heard the sound of dozens of sirens echoing around the city this afternoon. 

Many feared a serious incident had occurred. Thankfully, there was nothing to worry about. 

A fire truck that was used during the 9/11 tragedy arrived into Dublin and was paraded about the city. 

E0d7c6PX0AEEo9F Source: Twitter/OldDublinTown

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

