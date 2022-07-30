Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#POPE FRANCIS: The head of the Catholic Church said he cannot maintain his current level of international travel, and that he may have to retire
#MONKEYPOX: Spain reported two deaths linked to the virus, bringing to three the number of fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa
#US CONGRESS: The House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in decades, but it is likely doomed to fail in the Senate
#KENTUCKY: The death toll from devastating floods has risen to 25, with the state’s governor saying it is likely to climb higher
Aussie soap opera Neighbours has closed out its final moments with emotional reunions, a joyful wedding and a nostalgic tribute to past and present stars.
After 37 years on screen, the Australian soap ended with a double-episode special which featured star-studded cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and singer Natalie Imbruglia.
The UK’s Channel 5 aired the last-ever episode yesterday and it will be broadcast on RTÉ this Wednesday. The finale aired in Australia on Thursday.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS