Dublin: 18°C Saturday 30 July 2022
Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,130 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829717

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

7242 Weather Pics Shoppers holding yellow umbrellas on a wet, rainy day on the Hapenny bridge Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A food bank coordinator said 2022 will almost certainly see food poverty levels rise due to the cost-of-living crisis
  • Gardaí launched an investigation after a prisoner was seriously injured during an incident in Mountjoy Prison
  • Belfast Pride returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic
  • A Fianna Fáil Senator called for president Michael D Higgins to “express clearly” Ireland’s support for Ukraine, after a letter written by his wife Sabina Higgins that the Russian Ambassador said “makes sense”.
  • A man was sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court accused of the 2013 robbery at the Lordship Credit Union where Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead
  • Mountain rescue groups urged climbers on Croagh Patrick to “be sensible” ahead of Reek Sunday
  • A campaign group for gay and bisexual men said that shame and stigma surrounding monkeypox will only stifle efforts to end the current outbreak

WORLD

pope-on-his-way-back-to-rome Pope Francis speaks to journalists on a plane on his way back from Canada Source: DPA/PA Images

#POPE FRANCIS: The head of the Catholic Church said he cannot maintain his current level of international travel, and that he may have to retire

#MONKEYPOX: Spain reported two deaths linked to the virus, bringing to three the number of fatalities linked to the current outbreak outside of Africa

#US CONGRESS: The House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in decades, but it is likely doomed to fail in the Senate

#KENTUCKY: The death toll from devastating floods has risen to 25, with the state’s governor saying it is likely to climb higher

PARTING SHOT

featureimage Neighbours alumni Stefan Dennis, Annie Jones, Geoff Paine, Guy Pearce, Lucinda Cowden, Ian Smith and Paul Keane. Source: PA

Aussie soap opera Neighbours has closed out its final moments with emotional reunions, a joyful wedding and a nostalgic tribute to past and present stars.

After 37 years on screen, the Australian soap ended with a double-episode special which featured star-studded cameos from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The UK’s Channel 5 aired the last-ever episode yesterday and it will be broadcast on RTÉ this Wednesday. The finale aired in Australia on Thursday.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

