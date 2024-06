NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking to US President Joe Biden this evening in their first official phone call since he succeeded Leo Varadkar. Government Press Office Government Press Office

INTERNATIONAL

People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, demanding new elections and the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, outside of the Knesset in Jerusalem. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the influential war cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza.

#PALESTINE: The Israeli government said it will look to “strengthen” settlements in the occupied West Bank after several countries, including Ireland, recognised the state of Palestine.

#BREATH OF FRESH AIR: European environment ministers signed off on the Nature Restoration Law, finally green-lighting the hard-fought for legislation to protect and restore degraded ecosystems.

#MAYDAY: The Italian coastguard searched for between 50 and 60 missing people after two shipwrecks left 11 people dead roughly 220 km off the coast of Italy.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

The mural in Cork. UNHCR UNHCR

The UN Refugee Agency has commissioned several pieces of street art to mark Refugee Week Ireland, which takes place this week, and World Refugee Day on Thursday, 20 June.

A mural has been created in Waterford, Cork and Dublin. For each piece, an Irish artist was paired with an artist with a refugee background to work on a mural around the theme of ‘Home’.

Elisa Babkina Elisa, a Ukrainian artist, photographer and videographer, worked on the Cork mural with Irish artist Garreth Joyce.

Artist Elton Sibanda with the Waterford mural. UNHCR UNHCR

Elton Sibanda, a young artist from Zimbabwe who is now based in Cork, worked on the mural in Waterford alongside Dublin-based street artist and digital artist Shane Sutton.

The third mural will be installed this Tuesday and Wednesday on Dame Lane in Dublin.

Artists Neda Naeel, a 20-year-old Afghan woman, and Holly Pereira, a Singaporean-Irish illustrator and muralist, will be there to work on the piece.