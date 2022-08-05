Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Friday 5 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Friday 5 Aug 2022, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,140 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5834502

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WIND TURBINES_7545 Wind turbines on a wind free day on the Bog of Allen in County Offaly. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

three-grain-laden-boats-left-odesa The Panama-flagged Navistar leaves the Odessa Port for Ireland with 33,000 tonnes of corn. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#GAZA A senior militant from Islamic Jihad was among more than 15 people killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip today, prompting the militant group to warn Israel has “started a war”.

#SULPHUR DIOXIDE Noxious gases from an Icelandic volcano threaten to pollute the air of a nearby village and risk spreading to the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said today.

#GRAIN SHIPMENT Turkey’s defence ministry said that three more ships loaded with grain have sailed from Ukraine under a UN-backed deal lifting Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea.

#US Two people were killed and two more were in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House, police in the US capital said.

#LEADERSHIP BATTLE Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak proudly told party members he had been working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous towns.

PARTING SHOT

Taoiseach Micheál Martin released four white-tailed sea eagle chicks in Kerry today as part of a long-term initiative to re-establish a population of the once-extinct native bird.

The eagle chicks arrived in Kerry airport on 1 July this year and the release in Tarbert, Co Kerry, today is part of the 2022 phase of this biodiversity initiative.

The Taoiseach said he has followed the project for a number of years and that watching the eagles take to the skies for the first time is something that will long in the memory. 

“It is wonderful to see the development since the first introduction of chicks a number of years ago. These white-tailed eagles are magnificent birds which will play a key role in a functioning ecosystem, after having been driven to extinction in the 19th Century as a result of human actions,” he said.

