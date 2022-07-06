Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of a visit to discuss how Ireland and the EU can support Ukraine.
- The Government lost its required 80-seat majority in the Dáil after Donegal Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the mica redress Bill and resigned the party whip.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will not be prosecuted over the leaking of a GP contract in 2019, gardaí confirmed this evening.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced that he plans to bring forward a Vacant Property Tax as part of Budget 2023.
- Protesters gathered outside Department of Social Protection offices in Dublin and Waterford to call for an increase in pay for care and community workers for the first time in more than 10 years.
- An infectious disease expert called for an educational campaign to support people with long Covid, after some patients were accused of exaggerating their illness.
- A senior garda will be deployed to Abu Dhabi in the latest international efforts to crack down on the Kinahan cartel.
- A survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions found that it costs on average €1,518 to send a child back to secondary school.
- A legal framework to recognise families which are created through international surrogacy was proposed by TDs and Senators.
INTERNATIONAL
#SHOWING THE DOOR UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival after a deeply damaging day of resignations which saw Cabinet ministers telling him that he should step down.
#ITALIAN ALPS Two more bodies were spotted with the aid of drones following the glacier avalanche in Italy, taking the death toll to nine.
#SAUDI ARABIA The biggest hajj pilgrimage since the Covid pandemic began today, with hundreds of thousands of mostly maskless worshippers expected to circle Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.
#4 JULY SHOOTING The man charged with killing seven people at a 4 July parade confessed to unleashing a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Chicago and then fled to Madison, Wisconsin, where he contemplated an attack there, authorities said.
PARTING SHOT
Boris Johnson’s premiership remains in jeopardy this evening, though sources have said that the UK Prime Minister remains defiant and will not resign.
With all of this happening in such a short period of time, The Journal has put together a timeline of Boris’s disastrous last 24 hours, which has seen over 30 resignations, Russian revelations and a delegation of his remaining Cabinet ministers telling him that he must go.
