Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 8:51 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseach-micheal-martin-visit-to-ukraine Taoiseach MicheÁl Martin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference at the Ukrainian Government Building in Kyiv. Source: Niall Carson

INTERNATIONAL

prime-ministers-questions Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament in London. Source: PA

#SHOWING THE DOOR UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political survival after a deeply damaging day of resignations which saw Cabinet ministers telling him that he should step down.

#ITALIAN ALPS Two more bodies were spotted with the aid of drones following the glacier avalanche in Italy, taking the death toll to nine.

#SAUDI ARABIA The biggest hajj pilgrimage since the Covid pandemic began today, with hundreds of thousands of mostly maskless worshippers expected to circle Islam’s holiest site in Mecca.

#4 JULY SHOOTING The man charged with killing seven people at a 4 July parade confessed to unleashing a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Chicago and then fled to Madison, Wisconsin, where he contemplated an attack there, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

Boris Johnson’s premiership remains in jeopardy this evening, though sources have said that the UK Prime Minister remains defiant and will not resign. 

With all of this happening in such a short period of time, The Journal has put together a timeline of Boris’s disastrous last 24 hours, which has seen over 30 resignations, Russian revelations and a delegation of his remaining Cabinet ministers telling him that he must go.

