Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Launch of Poetry Day Ireland which takes place next Thursday 28th April Source: Mark Stedman

The senior civil servant in the Department of An Taoiseach said he did not have involvement in the details of the secondment arrangement of Dr Tony Holohan.

A monthly payment of €400 for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home is being considered by the Government.

An additional 2,278 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland.

Two men were arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Alan Bourke as the Limerick man was being laid to rest.

Amazon secured the green light for a new data centre in County Meath despite opposition from An Taisce.

Gardaí appealed for information on a serious assault of a young woman in a wooded area of west Dublin last month.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favour of a journalist who had his phone seized by gardaí in 2018 during an investigation into an alleged violent incident at a repossessed house in Roscommon.

The funeral of Kate Moran who died playing camogie heard she was a "beautiful young woman, blessed with so much talent and ability".

INTERNATIONAL

A fireman carries books from the remains of a house following a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine Source: Emilio Morenatti/AP

#UKRAINE The country’s local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place in the ruined city of Mariupol.

#MADELINE MCCANN The parents of Madeline McCann said they “welcome the news” that a man has been declared an official suspect in Germany in connection with their daughter’s disappearance nearly 15 years ago.

#RWANDA The Rwandan president said the country was not “trading in human beings” when it agreed to a controversial deal allowing Britain to send migrants and asylum seekers to his country.

PARTING SHOT

With turf dominating political dealings lately, The Journal’s Explainer podcast took a look at how turf is formed, its history in Ireland, how burning it can impact the environment – and how turf can also be used to benefit the environment.

Have a listen here.