IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins at the wreath laying ceremony outside the GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin. Photographer Photographer

INTERNATIONAL

Nadie Pardo, secured by a harness, floats in the air during the Easter Sunday ceremony ''Descent of the Angel'', part of Holy Week in Tudela, northern Spain. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA An Israeli airstrike killed four people in a refugee camp in the grounds of a hospital in Gaza as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to undergo surgery.

#FREE TRAVEL ZONE Bulgaria and Romania partially joined the Schengen travel area in a “historic” move by the EU.

#BALTIMORE Engineers began work on cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from a bridge which collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland in the US.

#UKRAINE Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure and left two people dead overnight in the western region of Lviv.

PARTING SHOT

Easter is celebrated in different ways all around the world.

For the day that’s in it, here are some photographs of different Easter events that took place over the weekend.

The Vatican

Pope Francis waves faithful after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jerusalem

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa kisses the Stone of Unction, which is traditionally claimed as the stone where Jesus' body was prepared for burial, before celebrating the Easter Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

India

Christian families remember their loved ones by lighting candles and putting flowers on their graves early morning on Easter in Purulia, West Bengal, India, Sunday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Czech Republic

Michal's farm in Pohled in the Havlickuv Brod district, Vysocina Region, Czech Republic, Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

South Korea

South Korea's Christian devotees re-enact Christ's Crucifixion during the 2024 Easter Parade at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Germany

Visitors stand around an Easter bonfire in Wernigerode. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there is an Easter bonfire in Wernigerode again. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo