NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Noah Carty and TJ Sibanda enjoying the homecoming for the All-Ireland champions Clare this evening in Ennis. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris arriving to speak from the lawn of the White House in her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#HASHTAG: Endorsements and campaign funding poured in for Kamala Harris after she won the backing of president Joe Biden.

#CROATIA SHOOTING: Five people were killed in a Croatian nursing home after a gunman opened fire.

#HASHTAG: Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a human rights lawyer and barrister, looks at how ‘influencer-washing Dubai’

has erected a glitzy facade to hide its human rights abuses.

PARTING SHOT

Supporters gave a heroes’ welcome to the Clare hurlers after their All-Ireland Final win over Cork yesterday.

Brian Lohan’s side were greeted by thousands as they arrived into Ennis this evening following their first Liam McCarthy win in 11 years.

The best photos capturing the homecoming can be enjoyed here.

Elsewhere, The Journal writer Carl Kinsella looked at how yesterday’s epic was a snapshot of a vibrant culture in Ireland at a time when there are regular warnings about Ireland facings threats from within.