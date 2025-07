NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A twelve-meter grasshopper with dazzling eyes, carrying musicians and acrobats on its back made it’s way through Galway city centre at the weekend during the Galway International Arts Festival which continues till 27 July. Andrew Downes Andrew Downes

INTERNATIONAL

Metropolitan Police officers remove a person from a protest in Parliament Square PA PA

#GAZA: Israeli gunfire killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 100 near two aid centres in the latest deaths of Palestinians seeking food.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched hundreds of drones at Ukraine, killing at least one person in a stepped-up bombing campaign that has dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the war.

#LA: A car rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub on a busy street in Los Angeles, injuring 30 and prompting bystanders to attack the driver.

#SYRIA: Syrian Bedouin and allies fought Druze fighters in the community’s Sweida heartland for a seventh day despite a ceasefire ordered by the government following a US-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention.

#TRUMP: The US President filed a lawsuit yesterday against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, a day after the newspaper published a story reporting on ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

#COLDPLAY: CEO Andy Byron was placed on leave after his appearance at a Coldplay concert sparked allegations that he has been having an affair amidst an online storm.

PARTING SHOT

Cork and Tipperary in last year's Munster Hurling Championship Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cork and Tipperary will go head-to-head in tomorrow’s All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.

The Rebels hammered Dublin in the semi-final to reach tomorrow’s final, while the Premier County somewhat controversially overcame Kilkenny.

It’s a big day both at home and for the Irish diaspora abroad and in today’s poll, we wanted to know, will you be watching tomorrow’s final?

Take part in our poll here or see how others have been voting.