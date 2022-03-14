Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Launch of the Dublin Cycling Campaign's Joyce Cycle today.

THE WORLD

A destroyed apartment building hit by a shell from the Russian army in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. Source: PAVO_BAHMUT

#UKRAINE: A pregnant woman and her baby died after Russian forces bombed the maternity hospital in Ukraine where she was meant to give birth.

#SANCTIONS: The EU is to sanction Roman Abramovich and other oligarchs as part of a fourth package of penalties against Russia.

#MH17: The Dutch and Australian governments launched a legal case against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) seeking to hold Moscow accountable for its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

#ACTOR: American actor William Hurt, known for much-loved films such as The Big Chill and A History of Violence, has died at age 71.

PARTING SHOT

Только что в эфире Первого канала за спиной у пропагандистки Андреевой выбежала девушка с антивоенным плакатом и призывом не верить пропаганде! Ее показывали несколько секунд, потом кадр переключили. Смелая акция! Молодец! #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/BUXuQazYsd — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) March 14, 2022

A woman holding an anti-war poster jumped on screen during Russia’s most-watched evening news programme on the tightly-controlled state broadcaster Channel One today.

The poster said in Russian: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you.” It is signed in English: “Russians against the war”.

OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova, saying she works at Channel One as an editor and was now at a police station.

The protester managed to say a few phrases in Russian, including “Stop the war!”, while Yekaterina Andreyeva, who has presented the news since 1998, tries to drown her out by speaking louder.