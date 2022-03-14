Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A report by the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection recommended that a State inquiry into illegal adoptions be established.
- Ireland has sent 5,000 ready-to-eat meals and 200 units of body armour to Ukraine.
- There have been 11,975 new PCR confirmed Covid-19 cases and 19,915 positive antigen tests reported since Friday.
- A motorcyclist in his late 30s died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.
- A cargo ship carrying Russian oil arrived in Dublin Port yesterday after the government said it would not intervene and prevent the tanker from docking in Ireland.
- Mary Lou McDonald said the deletion of thousands of press statements on her party’s website is not an attempt to pivot Sinn Féin’s position on issues such Russia and NATO.
- Sinn Féin ran an advertisement in The New York Times newspaper today calling on the Irish Government to convene a Citizens’ Assembly on Irish unity.
THE WORLD
#UKRAINE: A pregnant woman and her baby died after Russian forces bombed the maternity hospital in Ukraine where she was meant to give birth.
#SANCTIONS: The EU is to sanction Roman Abramovich and other oligarchs as part of a fourth package of penalties against Russia.
#MH17: The Dutch and Australian governments launched a legal case against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) seeking to hold Moscow accountable for its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.
#ACTOR: American actor William Hurt, known for much-loved films such as The Big Chill and A History of Violence, has died at age 71.
PARTING SHOT
Только что в эфире Первого канала за спиной у пропагандистки Андреевой выбежала девушка с антивоенным плакатом и призывом не верить пропаганде! Ее показывали несколько секунд, потом кадр переключили. Смелая акция! Молодец! #нетвойне pic.twitter.com/BUXuQazYsd— Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) March 14, 2022
A woman holding an anti-war poster jumped on screen during Russia’s most-watched evening news programme on the tightly-controlled state broadcaster Channel One today.
The poster said in Russian: “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you.” It is signed in English: “Russians against the war”.
OVD-Info, which monitors detentions at opposition protests, identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova, saying she works at Channel One as an editor and was now at a police station.
The protester managed to say a few phrases in Russian, including “Stop the war!”, while Yekaterina Andreyeva, who has presented the news since 1998, tries to drown her out by speaking louder.
