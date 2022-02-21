#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here”s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Monday 21 Feb 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ELECTRICAL SCOOTERS 8L5A2241 Electric Scooters on the roads in Dublin city centre today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

moscow-russia-21st-feb-2022-russias-president-vladimir-putin-addresses-the-nation-on-the-recognition-of-independence-of-the-donetsk-and-lugansk-peoples-republics-credit-alexei-nikolskyrussian Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on the recognition of independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE CRISIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television, despite warnings from the West that the move could lead to sweeping sanctions.

#COVID: People who test positive for coronavirus in England will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.

#DATA BREACH: Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

#RIP: Idris Elba, singer Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams became the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31.

PARTING SHOT

Planning to spend a few cosy evenings in front of the telly with all this bad weather? The Journal‘s got you covered. 

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

Jane Moore
