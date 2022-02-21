Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Electric Scooters on the roads in Dublin city centre today. Source: Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation on the recognition of independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE CRISIS: Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television, despite warnings from the West that the move could lead to sweeping sanctions.

#COVID: People who test positive for coronavirus in England will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.

#DATA BREACH: Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland’s second-largest bank.

#RIP: Idris Elba, singer Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams became the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31.

PARTING SHOT

