IRELAND

Windsurfers on the high seas in Sandymount as Storm Kathleen comes to Ireland. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Former Hungarian Government insider Peter Magyar gives a speech next in Budapest on Tuesday. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: The UN’s chief of humanitarian affairs called the conflict in Gaza a ‘betrayal of humanity’, as ceasefire talks are underway.

#BUDAPEST: Tens of thousands in Hungary joined a protest against Prime Minister Viktor Órban, supporting a new opposition leader.

#TAIWAN: Earthquake aftershocks halted the demolition of a leaning building in Taiwan, who experienced a major 7.4 earthquake earlier this week.

PARTING SHOT

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris gives the thumbs up with former leader Leo Varadkar after making his leaders speech at the Ard Fheis today in Galway. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The first and last.

Simon Harris gave his first speech to the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Galway today as the new leader of Fine Gael where he promised the delivery of 250,000 homes within the next five years, a reduction in income tax for those earning €50,000 and below and gave some stern words to Israel on their actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar warmed up the crowd and gave his final speech to his party as Leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach. Weeks ago, neither politician knew that they would be making these speeches in this context.

You can read both reports on Simon Harris’s speech (here) and Leo Varadkar’s (here).