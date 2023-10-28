Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

RollingNews Two women in Waterford were hospitalised after they were attacked by an XL Bully. RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

Israeli State Media Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a press conference today in Israel. Israeli State Media

#GAZA Israeli Defence Forces dropped leaflets from their fighter jets, whilst flying over Northern Gaza, which warn citizens to evacuate south.

#UK Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joining GB News as a presenter and commentator.

PARTING SHOT

Barry Cronin The Púca Festival opened today. Barry Cronin

The Púca Festival has landed and will continue over the long weekend.

The festival, developed by Fáilte Ireland, is to celebrate Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween and to tell the origin story of Samhain (Halloween).

Púca Festival jumps off as a rainbow shines over Trim Castle, celebrating the birthplace of Halloween from 27 to 31 October across two hubs in Trim and Athboy, Co Meath.