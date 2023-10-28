Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#GAZA Israeli Defence Forces dropped leaflets from their fighter jets, whilst flying over Northern Gaza, which warn citizens to evacuate south.
#UK Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joining GB News as a presenter and commentator.
The Púca Festival has landed and will continue over the long weekend.
The festival, developed by Fáilte Ireland, is to celebrate Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween and to tell the origin story of Samhain (Halloween).
Púca Festival jumps off as a rainbow shines over Trim Castle, celebrating the birthplace of Halloween from 27 to 31 October across two hubs in Trim and Athboy, Co Meath.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site