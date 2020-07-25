Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health this evening confirmed a further one death and 24 new cases of Covid-19.
- A pensioner was stabbed to death in Clonsilla, Dublin, overnight.
- Inspections at Direct Provision centres this year discovered mould, fire hazards and damp as well as faulty fire alarms and poor sanitary provision.
- Pedestrianisation trials began in the Grafton Street area of Dublin this weekend.
- The executive producer of Dancing With The Stars launched an attack on the Government for the lack of supports put in place to help those who work in the arts.
- A Status Yellow rain warning was issued for five counties today.
- A copy of the Irish Proclamation has been sold at auction for €190,000.
- Police in the North launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack on a convent.
WORLD
#BRAZIL: The country’s president tested negative for the virus following his third diagnosis with the illness.
#USA: Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland into the early hours this morning, directing fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas dispensed by US agents lingered above.
#SOUTH KOREA: The Asian nation reported over 100 news Covid cases for the first time in four months.
PARTING SHOT
Peter Green, co-founder of legendary group Fleetwood Mac, died today aged 73.
The influential blues-rock guitarist, from Bethnal Green in London, formed the group with drummer Mick Fleetwood in London in 1967.
Green left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties.
I’ll leave you with one of Green’s most iconic songs, a guitar intro most of us will recognise instantly.Source: TheOldrecordclub/YouTube
