Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 7:43 PM
Pedestrianised streets in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Pedestrianised streets in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Pedestrianised streets in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

#IRELAND: Dublin city centre streets were pedestrianised.

WORLD 

virus-outbreak-brazil A woman takes in an art exhibit from the backseat of a car as she is driven through a warehouse displaying paintings and photos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Source: Andre Penner via PA

#BRAZIL: The country’s president tested negative for the virus following his third diagnosis with the illness.

#USA: Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland into the early hours this morning, directing fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas dispensed by US agents lingered above.

#SOUTH KOREA: The Asian nation reported over 100 news Covid cases for the first time in four months. 

PARTING SHOT 

Peter Green, co-founder of legendary group Fleetwood Mac, died today aged 73.

The influential blues-rock guitarist, from Bethnal Green in London, formed the group with drummer Mick Fleetwood in London in 1967.

Green left Fleetwood Mac after a final performance in 1970 as he struggled with mental health difficulties.

I’ll leave you with one of Green’s most iconic songs, a guitar intro most of us will recognise instantly.  

Source: TheOldrecordclub/YouTube

