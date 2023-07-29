Advertisement

Saturday 29 July 2023
Leon Farrell/Rollingnew.ie People take part in a rally in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin in support of refugees.
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Cork library forced to close, rally held in Dún Laoghaire and wildfired under control in Greece.
1 hour ago

HERE’S A ROUND up of everything that made the news today. 

IRELAND 

85 Refugees Rally_90685229 Leon Farrell / Rollingnew.ie People take part in a rally in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin in support of refugees. Leon Farrell / Rollingnew.ie / Rollingnew.ie

  • A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a car in Wicklow this morning.
  • Hundreds of people attended a rally in Dún Laoghaire in south Dublin in support of asylum seekers.
  • The public library in Cork City was forced to close today as a result of an anti-LGBTQI+ protest being held there.
  • Nothing Compares – a documentary about the life and music career of Sinéad O’Connorwas released on Sky and NOW TV.
  • Gardaí said that a man was arrested yesterday after herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 was seized at Dublin Airport.
  • Members of Fórsa trade union wrote to management at Emerald Airlines to seek a meeting early next week in an attempt to resolve a dispute with pilots who are set to strike over the bank holiday weekend. 
  • Met Éireann said it will be a weekend of unsettled weather as it issued a Status Yellow rain warning for three counties in the north of the country. 
  • The thousands of people expected to make the journey up Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday were encouraged to take on board safety advice before making the climb, particularly about proper clothing and approaching the summit.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he “strongly disagrees” with people who dismiss hate crimes as being “wokeism”, claiming that Ireland is seeing a rise in racism. 
  • Noteworthy article found that many people are expressing fear that they will not be able to avail of a publicly-funded IVF scheme.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after crashing a scrambler bike in Dublin last night. 

WORLD 

river (81) ALAMY STOCK PHOTO France's Wendie Renard (right) celebrates with teammates after a late goal secured her side's victory over Brazil. ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

#AUSTRALIA: Four air crew members were reported missing after an Australian army helicopter crashed into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States, officials said. 

#NIGER: The African Union demanded Niger’s military “return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority” within 15 days as the EU intensified pressure on the coup leaders today by suspending security cooperation with the jihadist-hit country.

#GREECE: Officials said that wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks are mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat.

PARTING SHOT

The week that was: things started off with National Party gold, and got a whole lot stranger after that. Carl Kinsella rounds things up with Surrealling in the Years.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
