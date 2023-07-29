Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
HERE’S A ROUND up of everything that made the news today.
#AUSTRALIA: Four air crew members were reported missing after an Australian army helicopter crashed into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States, officials said.
#NIGER: The African Union demanded Niger’s military “return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority” within 15 days as the EU intensified pressure on the coup leaders today by suspending security cooperation with the jihadist-hit country.
#GREECE: Officials said that wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks are mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat.
The week that was: things started off with National Party gold, and got a whole lot stranger after that. Carl Kinsella rounds things up with Surrealling in the Years.
