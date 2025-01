NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Seán Canney, Michael Lowry and Marian Harkin arriving at Government Building for talks earlier today © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

Gardaí launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from custody while attending Tallaght University Hospital.

for a prisoner who escaped from custody while attending Tallaght University Hospital. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael defended including Michael Lowry in government formation talks, saying the independent TD was given a mandate by the people of Tipperary North.

in government formation talks, saying the independent TD was given a mandate by the people of Tipperary North. An Irish woman died after suffering a fall in a popular rock climbing area near Malaga in southern Spain.

died after suffering a fall in a popular rock climbing area near Malaga in southern Spain. Roderic O’Gorman, the Green Party’s leader and sole remaining TD, said the general election was “hugely disappointing”, but the party will rebuild.

and sole remaining TD, said the general election was “hugely disappointing”, but the party will rebuild. The funeral of Paula Canty in Cork heard of her kindness and artistic flair.

in Cork heard of her kindness and artistic flair. A young Dublin man was denied bail after being accused of striking another male from behind with a hurley several times, causing severe head injuries.

after being accused of striking another male from behind with a hurley several times, causing severe head injuries. Enoch Burke’s case has been before the High Court for over two years, yet it remains unclear how the matter will be resolved.

WORLD

A person walks through a neighbourhood destroyed by the Palisades fire John Locher / AP/PA Image John Locher / AP/PA Image / AP/PA Image

#LOS ANGELES The LA fires expanded even further today as a curfew is enforced amid looting fears.

Advertisement

#PALESTINE Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter killed eight people today, including two children, and a further 19 children were wounded.

#GERMANY A meeting of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was delayed as thousands of people shouting “No to Nazis” protested outside the venue.

PARTING SHOT

Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

And now for something completely different.

Dublin’s hottest new tourist attraction is ‘Cherry Tomato Bridge’. No, really.

Read about the shrine/historical landmark here.