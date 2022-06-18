Here's what happened today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cost of living protests took place across the country today, with hundreds gathering to hear opposition TDs speak in front of Leinster House.
- A firebomb was used in an arson attack at a Dublin pub last night but noone was injured, Gardaí said.
- A 40-foot yacht was rescued by an RNLI vessel after it got into difficulties 21 miles from West Cork this morning.
- The North East Doctor On Call service has said it’s “majorly concerned” over plans to require referrals for patients to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.
- The GAA community is mourning the death of Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey, 29.
- Workers at the Bausch and Lomb manufacturing plant in Waterford are set to ballot on a new pay deal in a bid to resolve an ongoing pay dispute.
- Almost 1,600 complaints were made against solicitors and barristers in Ireland last year, a rise of 12% compared to the previous year.
WORLD
#HEATWAVE European countries are bracing for a sweltering weekend that is set to break records and sparked concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change.
#DELAWARE US President Joe Biden was uninjured after falling from a bike near his home.
#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv today for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv.
#STRIKE 50,000 UK rail workers will take part in the biggest industrial action on the railway network in over 30 years will go ahead, after talks over pay broke down.
#MONSOON Storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 41 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said today.
PARTING SHOT
Tributes have poured in for the birthday of music legend Paul McCartney who turned 80 today.
The Liverpudlian is best known for his time as bassist in the Beatles and part of the iconic Lennon-McCartney songwriting duo, as well as a lengthy solo career.
After dozens of albums and awards, “the cute Beatle” hasn’t slowed down and released his most recent album McCartney III just last year.
“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr wrote on Twitter.
