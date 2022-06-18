Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

A girl drinks water in Nice, France as temperatures reached 40 degrees in parts of the country. Source: PA

#HEATWAVE European countries are bracing for a sweltering weekend that is set to break records and sparked concern about forest fires and the effects of climate change.

#DELAWARE US President Joe Biden was uninjured after falling from a bike near his home.

#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv today for the first time since the Russian invasion in a rare trip outside Kyiv.

#STRIKE 50,000 UK rail workers will take part in the biggest industrial action on the railway network in over 30 years will go ahead, after talks over pay broke down.

#MONSOON Storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 41 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said today.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Kevin Mazur

Tributes have poured in for the birthday of music legend Paul McCartney who turned 80 today.

The Liverpudlian is best known for his time as bassist in the Beatles and part of the iconic Lennon-McCartney songwriting duo, as well as a lengthy solo career.

After dozens of albums and awards, “the cute Beatle” hasn’t slowed down and released his most recent album McCartney III just last year.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr wrote on Twitter.