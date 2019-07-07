Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A seven-year-old girl died in a ’tragic accident’ in a driveway in Drogheda, Co. Louth.
- Gardaí are investigating following an alleged “serious assault” on the Luas in Dublin.
- Minister Regina Doherty has said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is “between a rock and a hard place” over the publication of Fine Gael’s review into the Maria Bailey case.
- Restaurant owners have complained that “frustrating” regulations and a work permit backlog are disproportionately affecting ethnic businesses.
- A week into taking up their seats, some Irish MEPs have spoken about their work so far.
- Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Bledart Livadhi.
WORLD
#BACK TO BACK: The United States retained the women’s World Cup as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.
#GREECE: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has defeated leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party in today’s general election.
#NEW YORK: Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on new sex-trafficking charges in New York, US media has reported.
#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: The UK’s ambassador the US has described President Donald Trump and his administration as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional,” according to leaked memos published by the Mail on Sunday.
PARTING SHOT
There was a rare example of praise from across the Dáil today as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan praised Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty for a widely-shared clip that saw the Donegal TD dismantle insurance bosses who were appearing before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.
