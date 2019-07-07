This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Young girl dies in tragic accident in Drogheda, US lifts World Cup and Greece votes out government.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 7:41 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Annual Ring of Kerry Cycle18 US Paralympic athlete Chris Slavin with service dog Earle getting ready to cycle the Ring of Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

WORLD

France US Netherlands WWCup Soccer United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts the World Cup aloft in Lyon, France. Source: Francisco Seco/PA Images

#BACK TO BACK: The United States retained the women’s World Cup as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.

#GREECE: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party has defeated leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Syriza party in today’s general election.

#NEW YORK: Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on new sex-trafficking charges in New York, US media has reported

#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: The UK’s ambassador the US has described President Donald Trump and his administration as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional,” according to leaked memos published by the Mail on Sunday.

PARTING SHOT

There was a rare example of praise from across the Dáil today as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan praised Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty for a widely-shared clip that saw the Donegal TD dismantle insurance bosses who were appearing before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.  

