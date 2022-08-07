Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,765 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5835606

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

cc-summer-sunday Julia Wisniewska (7) , Sabina Wisniewska (4), Amelia Operi-Kozlik (age 4) all from Dublin pictured enjoying ‘Summer Sunday’ on College Green and Dame Street, Dublin. Source: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man in his 20s died following a collision between a motorcycle and car in north county Dublin.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a man died in a two vehicle crash near Skibereen in Cork
  • Two men were charged as part of an investigation into the seizure of 120 kilogrammes of cocaine on Thursday.
  • An 18-year-old man was charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault on a young teenage girl in Co Antrim.
  • A man was arrested after the body of a man was found at an apartment in Drumcondra, Dublin yesterday.
  • Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in Ireland by wide margin, according to a new opinion poll.
  • Aware, a mental health charity, appealed for more volunteers for its support line as demand remains high post-lockdowns.
  • The Government confirmed that 3,000 Ukrainians who have been living in student accommodation will have to leave by the end of August.
  • Met Éireann advised that next week could see heatwave conditions, with temperatures possibly reaching the high 20s. 
  • A 58th minute goal saw Kilkenny defeat Cork in the All-Ireland camogie final.

INTERNATIONAL

turkiye-istanbul-ukraine-grain-ships A vessel in the second caravan of ships transporting grain from Ukraine arrives at the shore of Istanbul. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TAIWAN: China’s largest ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan drew to a close following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

#CUBA: Firefighters fought a blaze in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing.

#UNITED STATES: US president Joe Biden came out of isolation, after testing negative for Covid-19 for a second day in a row, the first time he was able to leave the White House since 20 July.

#GAZA: Israel agreed to an Egyptian proposed truce with Palestinian militants in Gaza after three days of intense conflict.

PARTING SHOT

Today is the 72nd birthday of retired American track and field runner David Wottle. At the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Wottle pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Olympics history in the 800m long distance run.

Wottle was last place, behind the pack at 400m. Watch what happened:

Source: Olympics/YouTube

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie