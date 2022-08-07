Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Julia Wisniewska (7) , Sabina Wisniewska (4), Amelia Operi-Kozlik (age 4) all from Dublin pictured enjoying ‘Summer Sunday’ on College Green and Dame Street, Dublin. Source: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

INTERNATIONAL

A vessel in the second caravan of ships transporting grain from Ukraine arrives at the shore of Istanbul. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TAIWAN: China’s largest ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan drew to a close following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

#CUBA: Firefighters fought a blaze in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing.

#UNITED STATES: US president Joe Biden came out of isolation, after testing negative for Covid-19 for a second day in a row, the first time he was able to leave the White House since 20 July.

#GAZA: Israel agreed to an Egyptian proposed truce with Palestinian militants in Gaza after three days of intense conflict.

PARTING SHOT

Today is the 72nd birthday of retired American track and field runner David Wottle. At the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Wottle pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Olympics history in the 800m long distance run.

Wottle was last place, behind the pack at 400m. Watch what happened: