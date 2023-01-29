Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#STRIKES France’s prime minister ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests against the contested reform.
#MURDER A teen boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in northern England.
#DRONES Iran’s has stated that a night-time drone attack had targeted a defence ministry site, at a time of high tensions over its nuclear programme and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
#PAKISTAN At least 51 people have been killed in two separate transport accidents today, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized.
The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland held its Teddy Bear Hospital today and has opened its doors to over 200 children between the ages of four and 10 who arrived with sick and injured teddies in tow.
Hosted by the RCSI Paediatrics Society since 2015, the event has raised funds for various children’s charities in Ireland and also educates children about healthcare and alleviates any fears children might have about hospitals.
During this event, RCSI students tell children what goes on inside hospitals and providen their stuffed animals with demonstrations of x-rays, MRIs and stitching.
