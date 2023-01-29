Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Housing minister Darragh O’Brien has said the government haven’t made a decision on extending the eviction ban.

has said the government haven’t made a decision on extending the eviction ban. Gardaí have seized cocaine valued at €100,000 and arrested a man following a search in Arklow, Co Wicklow yesterday.

yesterday. A former soldier who suffered alleged abuse throughout her 30-year career has launched a stinging criticism of Government ministers, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, for how they handed complaints.

of Government ministers, including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, for how they handed complaints. Newly arrived asylum seekers have described sleeping on the streets of Dublin, unable to get a PSS number without proof of address after the closure of emergency shelter at CityWest.

of Dublin, unable to get a PSS number without proof of address after the closure of emergency shelter at CityWest. Challenges navigating the system to avail of grants for solar panels are holding back some businesses and farmers from applying, according to an industry insider.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Strikes in Paris last week over a proposed pension increase. Alamy Stock Photo

#STRIKES France’s prime minister ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests against the contested reform.

#MURDER A teen boy has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in northern England.

Advertisement

#DRONES Iran’s has stated that a night-time drone attack had targeted a defence ministry site, at a time of high tensions over its nuclear programme and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

#PAKISTAN At least 51 people have been killed in two separate transport accidents today, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized.

PARTING SHOT

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland held its Teddy Bear Hospital today and has opened its doors to over 200 children between the ages of four and 10 who arrived with sick and injured teddies in tow.

Hosted by the RCSI Paediatrics Society since 2015, the event has raised funds for various children’s charities in Ireland and also educates children about healthcare and alleviates any fears children might have about hospitals.

During this event, RCSI students tell children what goes on inside hospitals and providen their stuffed animals with demonstrations of x-rays, MRIs and stitching.