Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Rosslare Europort, where €2.4 million worth of cocaine was seized yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that it would be a “lost opportunity” if the DUP don’t agree to the Windsor Framework and return to powersharing at Stormont by the time US President Joe Biden visits Ireland next month.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has said she will vote against the government in a motion to extend the eviction ban.

TD Neasa Hourigan has said she will vote against the government in a motion to extend the eviction ban. A man arrested in connection with a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell has been released.

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested a man in his 30s following the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €2.4 million at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

Two men are due due in court this morning in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway this week.

INTERNATIONAL

#BANKING Swiss investment bank UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion in a government backed deal which would combine Switzerland’s two largest banks.

#UKRAINE Vladimir Putin has made a surprise trip to Mariupol, his first visit to territory captured from Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s invasion.

#TRUMP Senior US Republicans have echoed Donald Trump’s claim that a looming indictment in a hush-money case would amount to political “persecution,” while Democrats warned his call for protests would lead to political unrest.

#SHOOTING An attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara today wounded two Israelis, one of them seriously, the army and rescuers said.

#AUSTRALIA Millions of fish have washed up dead in south-eastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather.

PARTING SHOT

PA Wild Youtg lead singer Conor O’Donohoe PA

Wild Youth lead singer Conor O’Donohoe has promised that his band’s Eurovision performance will be “big and bold”.

The group will represent Ireland in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on 9 May with their song We Are One.

O’Donohoe said he believes the song lives up to the size and stature of the contest, adding he is undergoing a training regime to get ready.

“I don’t want to give anything away. It’s all very, very cool.”