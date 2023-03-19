Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#BANKING Swiss investment bank UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion in a government backed deal which would combine Switzerland’s two largest banks.
#UKRAINE Vladimir Putin has made a surprise trip to Mariupol, his first visit to territory captured from Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s invasion.
#TRUMP Senior US Republicans have echoed Donald Trump’s claim that a looming indictment in a hush-money case would amount to political “persecution,” while Democrats warned his call for protests would lead to political unrest.
#SHOOTING An attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara today wounded two Israelis, one of them seriously, the army and rescuers said.
#AUSTRALIA Millions of fish have washed up dead in south-eastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by floods and hot weather.
Wild Youth lead singer Conor O’Donohoe has promised that his band’s Eurovision performance will be “big and bold”.
The group will represent Ireland in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on 9 May with their song We Are One.
O’Donohoe said he believes the song lives up to the size and stature of the contest, adding he is undergoing a training regime to get ready.
“I don’t want to give anything away. It’s all very, very cool.”
