Brian Stanley's constituency office pictured in Portlaoise in Co Laois today Derek Farrell © RollingNews.ie Derek Farrell © RollingNews.ie

Brian Stanley TD resigned from Sinn Féin , and party leader Mary Lou McDonald said a related complaint against Stanley has been referred to gardaí.

The Tánaiste condemned the "horrific scenes" unfolding in Jabalia and northern Gaza, accusing Israeli forces of committing a war crime.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee refused to confirm whether she was alerted to an alleged spy in the Oireachtas within the last five years.

Former Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell confirmed she will stand as an independent in the general election after missing out on selection for the party in Dublin Bay South.

Status Yellow rain warnings were issued for Cork and Waterford.

Tributes were paid to former Irelang rugby captain Ronnie Dawson, who died aged 92.

SpaceX's mega rocket booster returning to the launch pad to be captured during a test flight today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON Israeli tanks “destroyed” the entrance to a peacekeepers’ camp in Lebanon and “forcibly entered” the position this morning, according to Unifil.

#TEXAS SpaceX pulled off its boldest test flight yet of the enormous Starship rocket, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.

#FLORIDA US President Joe Biden today saw up close the devastation inflicted on Florida’s Gulf Coast by Hurricane Milton as he pressed Congress to approve additional emergency disaster funding

