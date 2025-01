NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The late Sister Clare Theresa Crockett (right) could become a saint Home Of The Mother order / PA Images Home Of The Mother order / PA Images / PA Images

WORLD

A plane drops fire retardant into Mandeville Canyon, one of the neighbourhoods threatened by the Palisades fire, in LA Alamy Alamy

#LOS ANGELES US officials warned that “dangerous and strong” winds are set to push deadly wildfires further through Los Angeles residential areas as firefighters struggle to make progress against the flames.

#GAZA Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with outgoing US President Joe Biden, updating him on progress in negotiations to reach a hostage release deal in Gaza.

#AFGHANISTAN Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders not to “legitimise” the Afghan Taliban government and to “show true leadership” by opposing the Taliban’s harsh restrictions on women and girls’ education.

PARTING SHOT

Joe McCarthy scores in today's match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Murray Kinsella reports from Stade Marcel Deflandre on Leinster’s epic win over La Rochelle:

A nightmare final four minutes for La Rochelle out-half Antoine Hastoy was Leinster’s delight at the end of a brilliant game of rugby.

Hastoy saw his long-range penalty attempt to win the game drop short, then had a drop goal effort blocked by Josh van der Flier, and with the clock nearly three minutes in the red and La Rochelle desperately searching for a way, his pass flew forward. Game over.