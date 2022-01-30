Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Families in the Creggan area of Derry before the remembrance walk Source: Brian Lawless/PA

Thousands of people attended a memorial for those who were killed 50 years ago today on Bloody Sunday

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall accused the government of “reticence” in returning businessman Richard O’Halloran home from China

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said that he has accepted "for a long time" that Ireland's armed forces are under-resourced

A new report showed that nine out of 10 rental properties in Ireland were unavailable to recipients of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) last December

The Central Statistics Office said it will consider whether it can reflect the disproportionate impact of rising inflation on lower-income groups

Gardaí said they were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two teenagers who are missing from the Julianstown area of Co Meath

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating a road traffic collision in which a man in his 40s died last night

A man was released without charge after being arrested in connection with the seizure of 45kgs of cocaine in Dublin Port

WORLD

Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the armed forces, train in Kharkiv, Ukraine Source: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

RUSSIA: Moscow said it wants “mutually respectful” relations with the United States and denied posing a threat to Ukraine, as the UK and the US said they were preparing fresh sanctions against Moscow

OH CANADA: Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa, to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns

STORM MALIK: At least three people in central Europe after winds of up to 100mph ripped across the continent

PARTING SHOT

Spain’s Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down to win a titanic five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title in the Australian Open final this afternoon

Source: PA