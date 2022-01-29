Over €3 million worth of cocaine seized at Dublin Port after vehicle stopped and searched

REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Port seized cocaine believed to be worth just over €3 million on Saturday.

The 45kgs of drugs were found hidden in the refrigeration unit of a vehicle that was stopped and searched as part of an operation involving An Garda Siochána and the Customs Service.

The find was part of an ongoing investigation into people suspected of involvement with international organised crime.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and is being held at the Bridewell Garda Station as the investigation into the seizure continues.

An Garda Siochána said that the drugs were found by a detector dog named James.

It is the second major drugs seizure at Dublin Port in the past week. Cocaine with an estimated value of €1.4 million was found during a search of a vehicle at the port on 22 January.