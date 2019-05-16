This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Senior gardaí arrested, demolition of Dublin building and Trinity professor missing on Everest.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 16 May 2019, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE PRES HOSTS AFTERNOON TEA MX-12 President Michael D Higgins hosts afternoon tea in the Áras. He's pictured here with Helen Stokes (L) and Marie Tolan (R). Source: Maxwell Photography

WORLD

Launch Of The Christchurch Call Global Initiative - Paris British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

#COUNTDOWN: Theresa May has agreed to set out a timetable for her resignation as Conservative party leader next month.

#ABORTION: Alabama’s Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the US, as several other states also tighten their laws.

#AUSTRIA: Austrian MPs have approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government.

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Clare Daly paid an emotional tribute to women who died as the result of medical misadventure last night, as the Dáil debated legislation that would make inquests into maternal deaths mandatory. 

