Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins hosts afternoon tea in the Áras. He's pictured here with Helen Stokes (L) and Marie Tolan (R). Source: Maxwell Photography

WORLD

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

#COUNTDOWN: Theresa May has agreed to set out a timetable for her resignation as Conservative party leader next month.

#ABORTION: Alabama’s Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the US, as several other states also tighten their laws.

#AUSTRIA: Austrian MPs have approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools, a measure proposed by the ruling right-wing government.

PARTING SHOT

Clare Daly paid an emotional tribute to women who died as the result of medical misadventure last night, as the Dáil debated legislation that would make inquests into maternal deaths mandatory.