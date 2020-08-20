Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A Dublin Fire Brigade recruit passing out ceremony. Source: Conor McCabe

WORLD

A view of London with the sun setting over the London Eye. Source: PA Images

#STEVE BANNON: Former White House advisor advisor Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme called We Build The Wall.

#MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious and in intensive care in hospital after apparently being poisoned.

#DEMOCRATS: Kamala Harris made history history last night when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.

PARTING SHOT

Local officials in Florida have approved the release of 750 million mosquitoes that have been genetically modified to reduce local populations, BBC News reports.

The aim is to reduce the number of mosquitoes that carry diseases like dengue or the Zika virus. The green-lighting of a pilot project after years of debate drew a swift outcry from environmental groups, who warned of unintended consequences.

One group condemned the plan as a public “Jurassic Park experiment”.