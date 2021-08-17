Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed a further 1,496 new cases of Covid-19 here.
- Spanish police released an image of the operation that resulted in the arrest of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in the Costa del Sol last week.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has advised that vaccines can be mixed in certain circumstances.
- Homeless charities criticised Dublin City Council’s chief executive Owen Keegan who suggested that “well-intended” homeless volunteers are sustaining people sleeping in tents on the streets.
- A man in his 20s was arrested over a car crash on the Navan Road in Dublin yesterday.
- A 16-year-old boy was charged with rape and sexual assault of a female in Dublin two years ago.
- The Government announced €1 million in humanitarian funding to support the people of Afghanistan.
WORLD
#AFGHANISTAN: A Taliban spokesman gave a qualified promise that the insurgents who overran Afghanistan in recent days would respect women’s rights.
#FRANCE: Hundreds of firefighters have battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez today, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.
PARTING SHOT
A handler at a reptile zoo in the US had a lucky escape after an alligator attacked her. Luckily, there was somebody around to help.
A guest at a reptile centre jumped into the enclosure to rescue a handler pulled in by an alligator.— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021
The staff member was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to local media reports.
