Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND

Birds feeding in Dublin Bay this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, left, speaks at his first news conference, in Kabul. Source: Rahmat Gul via PA

#AFGHANISTAN: A Taliban spokesman gave a qualified promise that the insurgents who overran Afghanistan in recent days would respect women’s rights.

#FRANCE: Hundreds of firefighters have battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez today, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.

PARTING SHOT

A handler at a reptile zoo in the US had a lucky escape after an alligator attacked her. Luckily, there was somebody around to help.

A guest at a reptile centre jumped into the enclosure to rescue a handler pulled in by an alligator.



The staff member was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to local media reports.



For more videos visit: https://t.co/rJUe1YBS7E pic.twitter.com/ybeISwER3s — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

