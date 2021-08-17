Boy accused of rape and sexual assault of a female in 2019

A 16-YEAR-old boy has been charged with rape and sexual assault of a female in Dublin two years ago.

The boy, who cannot be identified, appeared before Judge John Lindsay at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

He was charged with rape and sexual assault which allegedly occurred on a date in August 2019 at two locations in north Dublin. He was aged 14 at the time.

Garda Niamh Reynolds told the court the boy “made no reply to charge after caution”.

His arrest today follows the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision that he is to face trial on indictment. Due to the fact there is a rape charge the case will go before the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the State and a preliminary hearing is to be held to decided if the second charge should also go forward to the higher court as well, or remain in the Children’s Court.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, was ordered to appear again next month.

There was no objection to bail but conditions were imposed.

Judge John Lindsay warned him he must not contact the complainant directly or indirectly. He was given two days to surrender his passport to gardaí and was told he cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for alternative travel documentation.

The teen spoke briefly during the hearing to confirm he had a passport and that he would hand it over as soon as he got home.

The boy, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was granted legal aid.

The judge made an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence ahead of the next hearing in which the court will decide the trial venue for the sexual assault allegation.

The Children’s Court has discretion to accept jurisdiction for the trial of a minor facing serious charges by taking into account a defendant’s age and level of maturity as well as other factors deemed relevant. However, it does not apply to the rape charge.

