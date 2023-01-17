Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is the newly refurbished Clerys' clock in Dublin, which was unveiled today.

INTERNATIONAL

PA Poppy having a sniff around in fresh snow near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. . PA

#BELGIUM: A key suspect in a spreading EU corruption scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said today.

#FRANCE: Twelve people with links to a French far-right group went on trial today, accused of plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron and commit a string of other attacks.

#BELARUS: The trial in absentia of Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya began today in Minsk – part of a crackdown by strongman president Alexander Lukashenko on critics who challenged his three-decade rule.

PARTING SHOT

For generations, people used Clery’s Clock on O’Connell Street as the de facto official meeting point in Dublin city centre.

After being absent for years, the double-faced ornate clock ticked above people walking on the city’s main thoroughfare of Dublin city – once again.

The Journal’s Carl Kinsella visited the unveiling of the newly refurbished clock this afternoon.

You can read all about it here.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie